Gal Gadot Talks Meeting Madonna, Raising Four Daughters on KIMMEL

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Gal Gadot sat down on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a wide-ranging conversation that touched on her family life, a memorable celebrity encounter and her latest film project. Gadot spoke about meeting Madonna, an encounter she recalled with clear enthusiasm during the interview.

Much of the appearance centered on Gadot's personal life, including raising four young daughters. She also discussed her new movie The Runner, giving Kimmel's audience insight into her current work outside the interview's lighter moments.

Gadot addressed a running late-night bit involving Tom Cruise's famous coconut cake, revealing she has never received one despite the tradition among fellow celebrities. She also talked about celebrating the first night of the Jewish New Year, adding a personal note to the conversation.

The actress rounded out the chat with a lighter anecdote about her fitness routine, mentioning her goal of hitting 100,000 steps a week. The segment gave viewers a mix of family stories, career updates and offbeat asides that spanned the full range of her appearance on the ABC late-night program.

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