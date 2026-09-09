Gal Gadot Reveals She Trained 9 Months to Perfect Her Run for THE RUNNER

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Gal Gadot revealed that she spent nine months perfecting her running form for THE RUNNER, a preparation process she detailed during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The actress described the demands of filming the physically intense project on the streets of London, giving hosts insight into just how much training went into a role built around constant motion.

The extensive prep work lines up with previous reporting on the physical toll the production took on Gadot. She has separately discussed the punishing nature of the shoot, revealing in another interview that the demanding role, which required her to run through nearly the entire film, led to a broken foot. In THE RUNNER, Gadot plays Maia Marten, a London attorney whose morning run turns into a race to save her kidnapped son after receiving instructions to keep moving and tell no one.

Gadot's account of the nine-month running preparation underscores how central the physical performance was to the role, with the actress treating the running sequences as a discipline requiring long-term training rather than a stunt to be picked up on set. Her comments on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK focused specifically on that process and the experience of filming on location in London.

Gadot has also spoken previously about the injury she sustained during the shoot and about artificial intelligence in connection with her upcoming film 'Bitcoin.' Read more about that interview here.

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