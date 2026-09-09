Gal Gadot Opens Up About Raising Her Four Daughters on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

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Gal Gadot spent part of a recent stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK discussing motherhood, walking hosts through what life looks like raising four daughters. The conversation offered a more personal side of the actress, stepping away from her usual film press to focus on family.

Gadot has been making the rounds promoting her physically demanding new thriller, and this appearance gave her a chance to shift gears entirely. She previously told the same show that she spent nine months training to perfect her running form for that project, detailing the physical toll of filming on the streets of London.

The domestic focus of this appearance stood in contrast to that earlier discussion of grueling physical preparation, giving viewers a fuller picture of her life outside of set. Rather than production details or training regimens, the segment centered on the day-to-day realities of parenting four girls.

Gadot's return to LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK follows her previous appearance discussing her preparation for THE RUNNER, where she detailed the intensive training behind her role as a London attorney racing to save her kidnapped son.

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