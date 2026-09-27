GMA Hosts Quizzed On New York Times' 100 Best TV Shows Of The Century List

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





The New York Times' newly released ranking of the 100 best TV shows of this century became the basis for an on-air challenge on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, where ABC News correspondent Will Ganss tested the weekend co-hosts on how well they knew the list.

The Times compiled its ranking based on a recent survey, tallying opinions on which series from the past several decades stood out as the best of the era. Ganss used the results to quiz the GMA weekend hosts on their familiarity with the shows that made the cut, turning the newspaper's data into a segment built around the hosts' own TV knowledge.

The exchange gave viewers a rundown of how the list came together and put the hosts in the position of guessing or recalling specific placements, with the segment framed around testing recall rather than simply reciting the rankings.

The bit leaned into the format of a pop-quiz, with Ganss pressing the co-hosts on specifics from the Times' rundown as the segment moved through the list.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 34 Days 07 Hrs 53 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me