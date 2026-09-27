GMA Hosts Quizzed On New York Times' 100 Best TV Shows Of The Century List
A recent survey behind the newspaper's list becomes fodder for an on-air challenge.
The New York Times' newly released ranking of the 100 best TV shows of this century became the basis for an on-air challenge on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, where ABC News correspondent Will Ganss tested the weekend co-hosts on how well they knew the list.
The Times compiled its ranking based on a recent survey, tallying opinions on which series from the past several decades stood out as the best of the era. Ganss used the results to quiz the GMA weekend hosts on their familiarity with the shows that made the cut, turning the newspaper's data into a segment built around the hosts' own TV knowledge.
The exchange gave viewers a rundown of how the list came together and put the hosts in the position of guessing or recalling specific placements, with the segment framed around testing recall rather than simply reciting the rankings.
The bit leaned into the format of a pop-quiz, with Ganss pressing the co-hosts on specifics from the Times' rundown as the segment moved through the list.
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