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GMA's Will Ganss Breaks Down The Song Of Summer 2026 Contenders

A look back at the tracks that soundtracked the season as summer winds down.

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As summer 2026 comes to a close, GOOD MORNING AMERICA turned its attention to the music that defined the season. ABC News correspondent Will Ganss led a segment reflecting on the songs that provided the soundtrack for the past few months, offering his picks for which track deserves the unofficial title of song of the summer.

The segment framed the conversation around the year's biggest hits, revisiting which songs dominated playlists, radio airplay and social media trends throughout the season. Ganss walked through contenders that stood out over the summer months before narrowing the field down to his top selections.

The discussion comes as GOOD MORNING AMERICA regularly checks in on pop culture and music trends tied to the calendar, with the end-of-summer roundup giving viewers a chance to reflect on which artists and tracks broke through in 2026.

Ganss's rundown offered a snapshot of the summer's most talked-about music moments, giving audiences a recap of the songs that stuck with listeners as the season winds down and attention turns toward what comes next in the music calendar.

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