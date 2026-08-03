GMA POP NEWS Recaps Madonna and Kylie's World Pride Duet Plus DWTS Convention

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ABC News' Sophie Flay ran through a lineup of entertainment headlines on GOOD MORNING AMERICA's Pop News segment, leading with Madonna teasing a possible collaboration on her track "Love Sensation" with Kylie Minogue after the two performed together at World Pride in Amsterdam.

The segment also touched on the first ever DANCING WITH THE STARS convention, marking a new milestone for the long-running ballroom competition series as it expands its presence beyond the show itself into a dedicated fan event.

Flay closed out the roundup by marking Martha Stewart's 85th birthday, giving the lifestyle icon a shoutout as part of the day's collection of pop culture news.

The Pop News segment continues GOOD MORNING AMERICA's practice of compiling short entertainment updates into a single daily briefing, touching on music, television, and celebrity milestones in quick succession.

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