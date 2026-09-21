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GIRL ULTRA to Perform at Del Maguey Single Village Music Series

The free event will feature live music, a special DJ set from AMORES, and complimentary mezcal cocktails at the Williamsburg venue.

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GIRL ULTRA to Perform at Del Maguey Single Village Music Series

Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal will present Girl Ultra as part of its Single Village Music Series at National Sawdust on September 29, 2026. The free event will also feature a special DJ set from AMORES.

Event Details

Date: September 29, 2026

Venue: National Sawdust

Location: 80 N. 6th St., Brooklyn, NY

Doors: 7:00 p.m.

Show: 8:00 p.m.

Special DJ Set: AMORES

RSVP: https://delmaguey.com/single-village-music-series-rsvp/

Each event is free and open to the public, offering custom artist merchandise, complimentary cocktails, and an environment designed to slow down, listen deeply, and connect. Inspired by Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal's mission to honor place, tradition, and purpose, the series invites guests to experience mezcal and music as they were meant to be shared: thoughtfully, communally, and with intention.

The Single Village Music Series by Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal

Del Maguey, the pioneer of Single Village Mezcal, brings the soul of its heritage to the stage with the Single Village Music Series. This growing lineup of free, intimate gatherings pairs extraordinary music with the craft and culture of artisanal mezcal.

Each event highlights a different Latin artist and the places, cultures, and experiences that have shaped their voice. This is not a traditional performance series. It is a collection of thoughtful, immersive evenings featuring live music, conversations with cultural leaders, special guest performances, and complimentary mezcal cocktails crafted with Del Maguey's Single Village expressions.

Most recently, the series welcomed Dominican-Italian artist YEИDRY to National Sawdust for an intimate performance and conversation centered on her debut album, Como Agua. Together, these gatherings have invited audiences and mezcal enthusiasts into a shared space of storytelling, heritage, and community featuring artists including Julieta Venegas, iLe, Humbe, Marilina Bertoldi, and Silvana Estrada.

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