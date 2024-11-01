Freeform’s ‘25 Days of Christmas’ Returns This December; See the Full Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Good tidings Freeform brings, as the network celebrates the adored seasonal tradition of “25 Days of Christmas.” The programming event returns to spread holiday cheer starting SUNDAY, DEC. 1.

A delightful collection of Christmas favorites is being offered to make spirits bright, including “Home Alone,” “The Santa Clause” trilogy and “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000). Select airings of perennial favorite “Home Alone” will incorporate “pop-up” facts about the classic holiday movie.

Jingle all the way with Disney family classics like “Frozen,” the “Toy Story” franchise and “Disney’s A Christmas Carol.” Other holiday faves airing throughout the month include “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas,” “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994), “Arthur Christmas,” plus Rankin-Bass’ beloved specials, “Frosty the Snowman,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” plus much more!

Plus, the merry lineup features a network premiere featuring the Queen of Christmas herself, “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You,” as well as “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023) and “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015).

Last year, “25 Days of Christmas” reached nearly 37 million viewers. Freeform also ranked as the No. 1 cable entertainment network during the event for the 11th time in the past 12 years among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.*

25 Days of Christmas” Lineup:

Sunday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – “Prep & Landing” (Disney Animated)

7:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas”

9:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas”

10:30 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You” – Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

2:35 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:15 p.m. – “Moana” (Disney Animated)

6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 3”

Monday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

10:30 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

12:35 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”

10:30 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

1:10 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

3:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

5:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:55 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

9:55 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. – “Home Alone” - Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

1:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

2:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “The Mistle-Tones”

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

10:30 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

12:30 p.m. – ”Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

2:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

4:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:00 p.m. – “Frozen” (Disney Animated)

8:25 p.m. – “Frozen II” (Disney Animated)

10:30 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”

Friday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

8:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

12:00 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

2:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:40 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

5:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2” Lost in New York”

10:55 p.m. – “Noelle”

1:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

Saturday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

9:10 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

11:15 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

1:20 p.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

3:25 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:35 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

9:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

10:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:55 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

Sunday, Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – “The Family Man” (2000)

10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

12:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

2:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

4:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:35 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

6:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

7:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

9:55 p.m. – “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023) – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015) – Freeform Premiere

Monday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

12:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

2:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

4:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

6:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. – “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015)

10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

12:00 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

2:00 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

4:30 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

6:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

8:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

10:30 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

11:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

1:30 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

3:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

Thursday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. – “Toy Story that Time Forgot” (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

1:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”

3:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

8:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Friday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

9:05 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

11:10 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

1:10 p.m. – “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m. – “Toy Story 2” (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m. – “Toy Story 3” (Disney-Pixar)

7:45 p.m. – “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – “The Family Man” (2000)

10:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:00 p.m. – “Noelle”

2:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:55 p.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Sunday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

8:30 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

10:30 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:10 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

2:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

4:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Monday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

9:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

11:05 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:05 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:45 p.m. – “ Frosty the Snowman”

9:20 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

10:25 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

11:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

10:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

1:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”

3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

6:15 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

7:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

7:55 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

10:30 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

2:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

10:30 a.m. – “Merry Madagascar”

11:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

1:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”

3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

6:15 p.m. – “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023)

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Friday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – “Merry Madagascar”

7:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

8:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

12:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

2:25 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

5:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

7:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

10:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

9:30 a.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone” - Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:35 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:40 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

6:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

9:35 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

11:40 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1:20 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

2:25 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

3:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

4:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:55 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Monday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

9:30 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

11:35 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

1:40 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

2:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

6:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:40 p.m. – “Last Christmas”

Tuesday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

10:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

1:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

3:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

5:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

7:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

8:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

10:30 a.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

11:00 a.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

2:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

4:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

