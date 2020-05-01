Freeform Launches Country-Wide Virtual Talent Search

Freeform will launch its first-ever virtual talent search next week to seek out new and up-and-coming talent, the network announced today.

The search, which will run from May 1 to May 8, calls for talent from across the United States who play ages 18-25 to self-record one of four FreeForm series monologues and submit their video for consideration. Talent submissions can be considered for future projects at the network.

"At Freeform, we are always looking for up-and-coming actors who have the passion and presence that permeate the screen," said Elizabeth Boykewich, senior vice president, Casting, Freeform. "During this time, we know that many actors are at home looking for new ways to be creative, so we look forward to seeing some inspired submissions from the community."

The search culminates on May 8, with all submissions due by 7:00 p.m. PDT. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and must be at least 18 years-old to submit. For additional information, please visit www.castittalent.com/Freeform_Search.





