Fox Renews Workplace Comedies ANIMAL CONTROL and GOING DUTCH

FOX Entertainment has renewed both of its workplace comedy series - Animal Control, starring Emmy Award nominee Joel McHale, and Going Dutch, starring Emmy Award nominee Denis Leary, for a fourth and second season, respectively.

In season-to-date multi-platform viewing, Animal Control more than doubles its Live + Same Day delivery and Going Dutch is FOX’s most streamed new comedy this season. The single-camera shows, both wholly owned by FOX, will return in the 2025-2026 season.

Animal Control follows a group of local ANIMAL CONTROL workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank Shaw, an over-qualified, over-opinionated ANIMAL CONTROL officer who has an almost superhuman ability to understand ANIMALS. But humans… not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel and Grace Palmer. Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, Animal Control is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios, with production services provided by JAX Media. Fisher, Greenberg, Sterling, Tad Quill and Joel McHale are executive producers, with Quill serving as showrunner. The series is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Animal Control has been sold in over 70 territories, including the U.K. to Channel 4, as well as Foxtel’s FOX8 and Binge in Australia, CBC and CBC Gem in Canada and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Going Dutch centers on the arrogant, loudmouth U.S. Army Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary), who -- after an epically unfiltered rant -- is reassigned to the Netherlands, where he is punished with a command position at the least strategic army base in the world, notable for its Michelin Star-commissary, top-notch bowling alley, lavender-infused laundry and the best (and only) fromagerie in the U.S. Armed Forces. Surrounded by a diverse group of military misfits, the colonel tries to reinstate discipline and professionalism with the help of the base's previous interim leader, who just happens to be his estranged daughter, Captain Maggie Quinn (Taylor Misiak). In addition to Leary and Misiak, the series stars Danny Pudi, Laci Mosley and Hal Cumpston.

The single-camera comedy is wholly owned by FOX Entertainment and is an outgrowth of Leary's broadcast direct deal with the company. Going Dutch is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. The series was created by executive producer Joel Church-Cooper (Brockmire). Denis Leary and Jack Leary are executive producers through their production company Amoeba.

