For the 2nd Week Running, ABC Finishes No. 1 and Claims the Top TV Show

During the week of July 22, 2019, ABC marked its 2 nd straight week at No. 1 among Adults 18-49 (0.6/3), tying NBC and beating CBS and FOX by 50% each (CBS and FOX tied at 0.4/2). Also for the 2 nd week running, ABC's "The Bachelorette" finished as the No. 1 television program among Adults 18-49, tying NBC's "America's Got Talent" in ratings but leading in actual viewers (2.189 million vs. 2.152 million).

Rankings: With "The Bachelorette" retaining the No. 1 position, ABC delivered 4 of the

week's Top 10 broadcast programs in Adults 18-49: "The Bachelorette" - No. 1, "Celebrity

Family Feud" and "The $100,000 Pyramid" tied at No. 7, and "Press Your Luck" - No. 10.

WEEK NO. 43: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS

No.1 ABC 0.6 No.1 NBC 3,380,000

No.1 NBC 0.6 No.2 ABC 3,090,000

No.3 CBS 0.4 No.3 CBS 2,840,000

No.3 FOX 0.4 No.4 FOX 1,600,000

No.5 CW 0.2 No.5 CW 600,000





