Food Network Strikes New Deal With The Try Guys

Food Network has announced an upcoming special with the award-winning, comedy group the Try Guys. Best friends and creators, the Try Guys feature Keith Habersberger, Ned Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang doing what they do best, trying anything and just about everything, and sharing the experience with their fans. The group has earned the admiration of a loyal and growing audience with over 13 million fans across social platforms. Known for their viral videos on YouTube, which have amassed more than 2 billion views to date, along with their high-energy live shows, podcast, book and more, the guys have tried everything from swimming with sharks, to surviving the wild, to even baking and cooking without a recipe! The latter creates the basis for their popular series, Without a Recipe, in which the Try Guys attempt to make everything from pizza to cookies to ice cream and more, all without the benefit of a recipe, and all yielding some surprising and always hilarious results. Pre-production is currently underway on No Recipe Roadtrip with the Try Guys (working title), a special which is inspired by Without a Recipe, with production slated to begin later in Q1.

"The Try Guys bring with them an incredible energy and extraordinary sense of humor, that is irresistible paired with their DEVIL MAY CARE attitude as they live up to their Try Guys name in the challenges and adventures they try and take on," said Courtney White, President, Food Network. "Their enthusiastic fan base is a testament to their ability to entertain and we are excited to bring their creativity and comedy to our fans."

"We're very excited to partner with Food Network for this special project," said the Try Guys. "Working with the most iconic brand in the food space is a dream come true, and we know our fans are going to love it."

The Try Guys is an award-winning comedy documentary series that has garnered over 2 billion views with its witty take on daily life and social issues. On camera, the Try Guys are a comedy quartet known for their wild willingness to try anything and everything, from labor pain simulators to Alaskan dog sledding. They are the founders of the independent production company 2nd Try, authors of the New York Times-bestselling book The Hidden Power of F*cking Up, and data-driven video producers who have cracked the science of making uplifting viral entertainment for the digital landscape. They made their feature film debut with the documentary Behind The Try which premiered number one on iTunes.

Try Guys are represented by ICM Partners and Ginsberg, Daniels, Kallis.