Focus Features to Release MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS on March 4, 2022

The film is directed by Anthony Fabian (Skin, Good Hope).

May. 11, 2021  
MRS HARRIS GOES TO PARIS will be released in theaters by Focus Features on Friday, March 4, 2022 domestically and by Universal Pictures International on Friday, February 25, 2022 in the UK and internationally.

In partnership with the House of Dior, MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS tells the story of a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London who falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own.

After she works, starves and gambles to raise the funds to pursue her dream, she embarks on an adventure to Paris which will change not only her own outlook, but the very future of the House of Dior.

The film is directed by Anthony Fabian (Skin, Good Hope), written by Carroll Cartwright, Fabian, Keith Thompson, and Olivia Hetreed, and based on the novella of the same name by Paul Gallico.

Producers are Xavier Marchand, Guillaume Benski, and Fabian. The film stars Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Jason Isaacs, Lambert Wilson, Alba Baptista, Lucas Bravo and Rose Williams. Focus Features will distribute the film domestically and Universal Pictures International will distribute internationally. eOne financed the project with support from the National Film Institute of Hungary.


