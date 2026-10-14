First Trailer for Greta Gerwig's NARNIA Film Revealed

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A new trailer for an upcoming Narnia film offered the first look at Greta Gerwig's take on C.S. Lewis' The Magician's Nephew, presented during a segment on TODAY. The footage marks the earliest public glimpse of the production, which brings the Narnia franchise back to the big screen under new direction.

Gerwig, who previously directed Barbie, is leading the project, which stars Daniel Craig. The film is notable as the first adaptation of The Magician's Nephew, a prequel within Lewis' Narnia book series that has not previously been brought to film or television.

The TODAY segment focused on unveiling the trailer itself, giving viewers an early sense of the film's visual style and casting without additional detail on plot specifics, supporting cast or a release date. The clip was framed as breaking entertainment news rather than an extended discussion of the production.

Beyond the trailer reveal, the segment did not include further interview material or behind-the-scenes commentary from Gerwig, Craig or other members of the production.

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