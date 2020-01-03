Find Out Who Will Guest on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON Next Week

Here is the schedule of upcoming episode of "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon!":

Monday, January 6: Guests include Shaquille O'Neal, Jacqueline Novak and musical guest Lil Baby. Show 1181

Tuesday, January 7: Guests include Salma Hayek, George MacKay and Ask This Old House. Show 1182

**Wednesday, January 8: Guests include Quentin Tarantino, Jodie Whittaker and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Show 1183

**Thursday, January 9: Guests include Will Smith, Patti Smith and musical guest Patti Smith. Show 1184

**Friday, January 10: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez & Kyle Soller and musical guest Karol G. Show 1185

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

