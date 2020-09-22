Film Movement Partners with HeadCount on Voter Registration Campaign

It’s Britain, late-1970s. The country is deeply divided over immigration. The National Front, a far-right and fascist political party, is gaining strength.

It's Britain, late-1970s. The country is deeply divided over immigration. The National Front, a far-right and fascist political party, is gaining strength. And countering this was Rock Against Racism, a movement that swept across the UK and Europe and culminated in a 100,000+ person march and a legendary concert event - Woodstock meets THE MARCH on Washington, punk-style. Capturing this incredible moment in time, when music changed the world, is WHITE RIOT from director Rubika Shah. In support of this incredibly timely, impactful and message-driven documentary being released via Virtual Cinema on October 16, Film Movement is partnering with the non-partisan organization, HeadCount that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy.

To help amplify national campaigns for National Voter Registration Day (9/22), Return Your Ballot Day (10/13) and Vote Early Day (10/24) leading up to the national election, Film Movement will incorporate HeadCount's initiatives into WHITE RIOT marketing, with cross-promotional support including bumpers on the film's teasers and trailer and on all social media pages. In addition, WHITE RIOT's Virtual Cinema landing pages will include HeadCount PSA videos, and all viewers will have the opportunity to watch these videos along with their film rental. Home audiences will also be encouraged to visit WHITE RIOT's custom HeadCount.org Voter Registration page where they can register to vote and sign up for local election alerts at headcount.org/whiteriotfilm.

Shah's energizing film charts the rise of Rock Against Racism (RAR), formed in 1976, prompted by "music's biggest colonialist" Eric Clapton and his support of racist MP Enoch Powell. The brisk, informative documentary blends fresh, engaging interviews with RAR staff and musicians with archival footage to recreate a hostile environment of anti-immigrant hysteria and National Front marches. As neo-Nazis recruited the nation's youth, RAR's multicultural punk and reggae gigs provided rallying points for resistance. The campaign grew from "Temporary Hoarding," the movement's fanzine to 1978's huge antifascist concert in Victoria Park, featuring X-Ray Spex, Tom Robinson, Steel Pulse and, of course, The Clash, whose rock star charisma and gale-force conviction took RAR's message to the masses. WHITE RIOT chronicles this "extraordinary Fusion of culture and politics that changed society for the better.[1]"

"The messages in White Riot, about ordinary people challenging the status quo, are obviously incredibly relevant at the moment, and we're thrilled to partner with HeadCount in support of their vitally important campaigns leading up to November 3," says Michael Rosenberg, President of Film Movement.

"A fundamental idea behind HeadCount is that music moves culture and culture leads systemic change, so this film really ties into our core beliefs," said Andy Bernstein, HeadCount's founder and executive director.

