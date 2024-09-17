Fantoons Releases Graphic Novel on the Life of Henry Mancini

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary composer, conductor and arranger, Henry Mancini recognized that music can be one of the most compelling characters in cinema. His timeless works set the tone and narrative for some of the most unforgettable moments on film. With masterful vision and skillful elegance, Mancini’s scores brought playful fun, dramatic grandeur and heartbreaking tenderness to 20th century popular music and engaged audiences on a deeply emotional level. Equally engaging is the biographical tale of this celebrated, award-winning composer, The Extraordinary Life of Henry Mancini, a beautifully illustrated tribute from award-winning animation studio, Fantoons. The graphic novel features a foreword by Hans Zimmer and it is available now, September 17, at retailers everywhere.

Mancini’s name is synonymous with his timeless melodies, “Moon River,” “Peter Gunn,” the Pink Panther Theme, iconic soundtracks to Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 10, Victor Victoria, and countless works that defined how musical score could elevate storytelling on film and screen. With many of his hits made classic by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Johnny Mathis, and decades of iconic artists, and a body of work boasting some of the most hummed melodies of all time, Henry Mancini’s catalog earned him four Oscars and twenty Grammy Awards.

Award-winning animation studio Fantoons is proud to present the fully authorized story of the legendary Henry Mancini in a new graphic novel written by David Calcano, author of fan-favorite illustrated biographies and books of Rush, Billie Holiday, Motörhead, The Beach Boys, Tenacious D, Motörhead, Iron Maiden, and many others. Featuring a foreword by Hans Zimmer and introduction by Christopher Lennertz, The Extraordinary Life of Henry Mancini is illustrated by Svetlana Palkina, Jorge Mansilla, Lindsay Lee, and Eriana Mirabal in this vibrant telling of the artist’s true story of music, love and passion. A sweeping tale; wider than a mile.

The book features two editions: A Standalone hardcover edition and a limited deluxe edition featuring an interview booklet about Mancini’s influence. Highlights include interviews with film composer legends John Powell and Patrick Doyle, alongside interviews with legendary Disney animation directors John Musker and Ron Clements, as well as business luminaries including Chris Montan (former President of Walt Disney Music) and Richard Kraft (legendary film music agent).

The interview booklet is 26 pages and is released in a beautifully printed format that includes a limited edition 7-inch vinyl record done in conjunction with Quartet Records. Featuring a performance never before available on vinyl from the “Sunflower” score and a beautiful piano demo of the “Love Theme” played by Mancini himself, the vinyl single also includes “Giovanna,” a classic example of Mancini’s famous Touch and of course the Pink Panther theme (from Trail of the Pink Panther). The record features new art from Fantoons Animation Studios.

The Extraordinary Life of Henry Mancini: Official Graphic Novel will be available in hardcover at retailers everywhere for a list price of $29.99 (ISBN: 978-1-97004-7-288) on September 17, 2024. The limited deluxe edition includes the hardcover graphic novel, 26-page interview booklet, and 7-inch vinyl record for a list price of $59.99. For more information please visit Fantoons.tv

