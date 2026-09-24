Fabolous, Maino, Dave East, Jim Jones to Mark LET'S RAP ABOUT IT Anniversary

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Fabolous, Maino, Dave East, and Jim Jones will celebrate the milestone 50th episode of their hit podcast, LET'S RAP ABOUT IT, with an exclusive Pod Gala Sneaker Ball Edition live taping event on Saturday, October 10. The event will celebrate a year of laughs, crazy pause moments and community.

Legendary Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex will serve as the official DJ for the event.

On LET'S RAP ABOUT IT, hip hop meets real talk – unfiltered, unapologetic, and always on point. The podcast breaks down the culture, reacts to viral tweets, tackles hot topics, and delivers the real truth from four figures who've lived it, shaped it, and still run it. Each episode features raw conversations, exclusive insights, jokes, debates, and classic NYC energy covering music, lifestyle, fashion, or the streets.

LET'S RAP ABOUT IT LIVE! is in partnership with Playmaker and produced by The Oracle Media, and is presented by PrizePicks.

Event Details

Dress Code: Formal attire paired with your best/flyest sneakers

Where: American Dream, 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Doors Open – 7:00 PM

Show Begins – 8:30 PM

Event Ends – 11:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 56 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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