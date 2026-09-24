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Fabolous, Maino, Dave East, Jim Jones to Mark LET'S RAP ABOUT IT Anniversary

DJ Funkmaster Flex will serve as official DJ for the exclusive live podcast event.

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Fabolous, Maino, Dave East, Jim Jones to Mark LET'S RAP ABOUT IT Anniversary

Fabolous, Maino, Dave East, and Jim Jones will celebrate the milestone 50th episode of their hit podcast, LET'S RAP ABOUT IT, with an exclusive Pod Gala Sneaker Ball Edition live taping event on Saturday, October 10. The event will celebrate a year of laughs, crazy pause moments and community.

Legendary Hot 97 DJ Funkmaster Flex will serve as the official DJ for the event.

On LET'S RAP ABOUT IT, hip hop meets real talk – unfiltered, unapologetic, and always on point. The podcast breaks down the culture, reacts to viral tweets, tackles hot topics, and delivers the real truth from four figures who've lived it, shaped it, and still run it. Each episode features raw conversations, exclusive insights, jokes, debates, and classic NYC energy covering music, lifestyle, fashion, or the streets.

LET'S RAP ABOUT IT LIVE! is in partnership with Playmaker and produced by The Oracle Media, and is presented by PrizePicks.

Event Details

Dress Code: Formal attire paired with your best/flyest sneakers

Where: American Dream, 1 American Dream Wy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

When: Saturday, October 10, 2026

Doors Open – 7:00 PM

Show Begins – 8:30 PM

Event Ends – 11:00 PM

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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