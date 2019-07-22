FXX Renews ARCHER for an Eleventh Season

FXX has renewed the Emmy(R) Award-winning animated comedy series Archer for an 11th season, it was announced today by Nick Grad and Gina Balian, Presidents, Original Programming, FX Entertainment. Season 11 will debut on FXX in 2020.

News of the Archer renewal was shared with fans at San Diego Comic-Con during a sneak peek screening and Q&A with its cast and producers in support of the series' current 10th season, Archer: 1999.

"We are incredibly excited for our 11th season and look forward to Archer waking up from his coma and returning to a SPY WORLD that has continued without him for the past three years," said Executive Producer Casey Willis.

Archer: 1999 returns Wednesday, July 24, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX with the season's penultimate episode, "Cubert." In it, Archer is convinced a mysterious object is causing the crew to act strangely. Is it magnetic? Is it supernatural? Does it need to be cleaned with some sterile wipes? The episode was written by Adam Reed.

Archer is an animated, half-hour comedy that follows Sterling Archer, Lana Kane, and their crew of acid-tongued misfits onboard the M/V Seamus salvage ship. An important question arises as they explore deep space and try to outsmart giant aliens, intergalactic pirates, and vicious bounty hunters: how do they survive each other? Welcome to the space-tastic world of Archer: 1999.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the hard-drinking Captain, "Sterling Archer;" Aisha Tyler as Archer's Co-Captain and short-tempered ex-wife, "Lana Kane;" Jessica Walter as Archer's mother and ball of energy, "Malory Archer;" Judy Greer as the eagle-eye fighter pilot, "Cheryl/Carol Tunt;" Chris Parnell as the attention-seeking First Mate, "Cyril Figgis;" Amber Nash as the crew's rock monster muscle, "Pam Poovey;" Adam Reed as the out-of-place-in-space courtesan, "Ray Gillette;" and Lucky Yates as the synthetic human with questionable morals, "Algernop Krieger."

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.





