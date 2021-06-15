FRIDAY NIGHT VIBES Host Tiffany Haddish & Co-Host Deon Cole Welcome Tina Knowles as Guest

"Friday Night Vibes™," a new 52-week movie destination that spotlights feel-good comedies, action-packed blockbusters and culturally significant storytelling inclusive of diverse voices, kicks off on Friday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on TBS with its first in-studio guests Snoop Dogg and Tina Knowles Lawson for the broadcast of "Creed" and "Creed 2." The Doggfather and Knowles Lawson will join host Tiffany Haddish ("The Last O.G.," "Girls Trip") and co-hostDeon Cole ("Black-ish," "Grown-ish") to launch the year-round celebration of all things for the culture, as well as commemorate and honor Juneteenth and Father's Day.



The premiere episode of "Friday Night Vibes" is kicking off this celebratory weekend with special guest, Tina Knowles Lawson, as she stops by to discuss her friendship with Haddish, all things Juneteenth and its Texas roots, as well as sharing her secrets, along with Snoop, on how to have a successful marriage.



With ``Creed" and "Creed 2" as the double feature for the night, The Doggfather joins in to give a hilarious play by play of the top knockouts of all time. There will also be a moment to celebrate DADS for Father's Day and the party keeps going in preparation of Juneteenth.



With a mix of comedy, celebrity interviews and musical performances, Haddish, along with Cole, will guide "Friday Night Vibes" viewers through this celebration of life, cultural diversity, special behind-the-scenes moments and authentic conversation. The program will be ground zero for those who love movies, black culture, music and hanging out at the beauty salon and barbershop.



The weekly lineup will include thoughtfully selected movies that are filled with storylines and characters viewers love and vibe with and special guests will be announced accordingly. The "Friday Night Vibes" summer 2021 schedule is as follows:



Friday, June 18: Creed/Creed 2

Friday, June 25: Central Intelligence/Get Hard

Friday, July 2: Black Panther/National Security

Friday, July 9: Suicide Squad/The Hitman's Bodyguard

Friday, July 16: Creed/Creed 2

Friday, July 23: Get Hard/Money Talks

Friday, July 30: Rampage/Pacific Rim



Simultaneously TBS will host a "Vibe With Us" party for influencers to post on their social handles leading up to "Friday Night Vibes™," and on the day of the premiere encourage their followers to watch "Friday Night Vibes" with them, exclusively on TBS. Influencers will share their "Vibe With Us" party scene, featuring their movie night setup must-haves: drink of choice, best "Friday Night Vibes" outfit, snack spread and drinking games. Once the movie begins, influencers will then LIVE tweet their favorite moments and reactions, and post photos within their tweets to give audiences at home an inside look at their "Vibe With Us" party.



Tina Knowles Lawson is a businesswoman, philanthropist, fashion designer and activist. She is the co-founder of WACO (Where Art Can Occur), an initiative started with her husband, actor Richard Lawson, to bring art to young students in Los Angeles. They also mentor young people through Tina's Angels and Richard's Warriors. She is the mother of Grammy award winning singers, Beyoncé and Solange Knowles.



As an award-winning artist, Snoop Dogg has released 19 studio albums, sold over 30-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally, and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations. He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, DJ, media personality, business mogul and actor, and has appeared in numerous films such as, "Dolemite Is My Name," "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run," "Beach Bum," "Starsky & Hutch," "Soul Plane," and the Oscar®-winning drama "Training Day."



Deon Cole is a comedian, writer, and actor, who can currently be seen as Charlie on ABC's "Black-ish" and Freeform's "Grownish". For his work on "Black-ish," Deon won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, in 2020, and at the 52nd NAACP IMAGE AWARDS in 2021. Deon can currently be heard as THE VOICE of Dave, for Dreamworks Animation's Netflix series, "Kipo and The Age of Wonderbeasts." Previously, he starred as Detective Daniel "DJ" Tanner on the TBS comedy "Angie Tribeca" opposite Rashida Jones.



"Friday Night Vibes™" is executive produced by Reginald Hudlin ("Academy Awards," Emmy Awards," "NAACP Image Awards," "House Party," "Django Unchained") for Hudlin Entertainment, Phil Gurin ("Shark Tank," "The Singing Bee," "NAACP Image Awards," "Weakest Link") for The Gurin Company and Byron Phillips ("NAACP Image Awards," "Emmy Awards," "The Black Godfather") for TBS.



