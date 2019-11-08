FRESH OFF THE BOAT to End After Sixth Season

Groundbreaking ABC comedy "Fresh Off the Boat" will conclude its critically acclaimed six-season run on ABC, Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, announced today. The series, produced by 20th Century FOX Television, will wrap up with an hour-long series finale, FRIDAY, FEB. 21 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST).

"We couldn't be prouder of this game-changing show and the impact it has had on our cultural landscape. The success of 'Fresh Off the Boat' has helped pave the way for inclusion throughout the industry. Nahnatchka Khan and her brilliant creative team have created an unforgettable series with an Asian-American family front and center, something that hadn't been done in two decades. The cast, led by Randall Park and Constance Wu, is one of the finest and funniest on television. We'll miss the Huang family and are eternally grateful for the incredibly heartfelt stories they have told these past six seasons," Burke said.

"I'm so proud of the show and what we've accomplished over the past six seasons," said series creator Khan. "Thank you to everyone at ABC and 20th Century FOX Television for going on this ride with us. It was truly a special experience and hopefully will forever be a reminder of all the stories out there that deserve to be told. Like B.I.G. said, 'And if you don't know, now you know.'"

Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.

Set in the 1990s, the series follows the experiences of hip-hop-loving Eddie Huang and his family, who have moved to suburban Orlando. In this final season, the Huang family is at a crossroads. Jessica is becoming an educator (teacher boss); Louis is trying to expand himself outside running the restaurant by becoming a business consultant; Eddie is weighing whether to attend college or to take a different path; Emery is trying acting; and even Evan tries out pukka shells and a new nickname!

"Fresh Off the Boat" was created for television by Khan, who also serves as consulting producer. Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are showrunners and executive producers. Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar also executive produce. 20th Century FOX Television, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.

"Fresh Off the Boat" airs Fridays at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.





