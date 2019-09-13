FOX to Air the 2019 EMMYS Red Carpet Pre-Shows Live

Catch all the stars on the red carpet at the 71st EMMY® AWARDS with exclusive preshow coverage LIVE Sunday, Sept. 22 on FOX. Co-hosted by THE MASKED SINGER panelist Jenny McCarthy, FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe and TV personality and fashion expert Kelly Osbourne, FOX'S LIVE EMMY® RED CARPET PRESHOW (6:30-7:00 PM ET live/3:30-4:00 PM PT live) and FOX'S LIVE EMMY® RED CARPET ARRIVALS (7:00-8:00 PM ET live/4:00-5:00 PM PT live) will bring fans even closer to their favorite television stars, with celebrity interviews and red carpet critiques on TV's biggest night. Also, don't miss a special reveal from Season Two of THE MASKED SINGER in the preshow.

In addition to the telecast, check out exclusive "behind-the-scenes" streaming coverage on BACKSTAGE LIVE!, the Television Academy's Emmy night companion program, offering a behind-the-scenes look at winners backstage on EMMYS.COM, FOX.COM and Facebook Live.

FOX'S LIVE EMMY® RED CARPET PRESHOW and FOX'S LIVE EMMY ® RED CARPET ARRIVALS will be executive-produced by Rob Silverstein ("Access Hollywood," "Access Hollywood Live") and co-executive-produced by John Ferracane ("ABC World News Tonight") for FOX Alternative Entertainment, LLC.

Jenny McCarthy is a comedian, actress, host, best-selling author and spokeswoman. In addition to serving as a panelist on TV's #1 new show, THE MASKED SINGER, she hosts her own radio talk show on Sirius XM, "The Jenny McCarthy Show," which recently celebrated five years on-air. McCarthy previously co-hosted "The View," executive-produced and starred in "Donnie Loves Jenny" and hosted late-night talk show "The Jenny McCarthy Show." Her comedy special, "Dirty Sexy Funny," continues to tour the country. A New York Times best-selling author, McCarthy has written eight books, and is a spokesperson for major international brands.

Shannon Sharpe spent 14 years in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls and finishing his career as the NFL's all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns by a tight end. Sharpe was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and, along with Skip Bayless, is co-host of "Skip And Shannon: Undisputed" on FS1.

Kelly Osbourne is a television personality, host, fashion designer, singer and actress. She first came to prominence while appearing on the reality series "The Osbournes" with her family, for which they won a 2002 Emmy® Award for Outstanding Reality Program. She was seen on the judging panel for "Project Runway: Junior" and also appeared as a judge on "Australia's Got Talent." From 2010 to 2015, Osbourne was a co-host on E!'s hit show, "Fashion Police," and is frequently found on the red carpet at top award shows and key events. Most recently she appeared on "Ozzy and Jack's World Detour," an unscripted program that follows the adventures of her father and brother.

The 71ST EMMY® AWARDS air LIVE from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 22 (8:00-11:00 PM ET live/5:00-8:00 PM PT live), on FOX. For more information please visit www.emmys.com





