FOX Sports Films Celebrates Baseball Great David Ortiz with Exclusive All-Access Documentary

FOX Sports Films announces TODAY a new original documentary celebrating baseball great and FOX MLB analyst David Ortiz, arguably the most clutch player in MLB Postseason history.

David Ortiz: LEGEND OF THE FALL premieres Friday, Oct. 14 on FS1 following the network's live MLB Postseason coverage and invites audiences to follow alongside the 10-time All-Star and three-time WORLD SERIES champion as he embarks on an epic journey into and beyond the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Big Papi, as he's affectionately known, reflects on his astounding baseball career and the pivotal moments that launched him to legendary status.

"David Ortiz is one of the most beloved personalities both on and off the field and FOX Sports is thrilled to shine a spotlight on one of our very own during this historic and iconic moment in his career," said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development and Original Programming, FOX Sports. "He continues to bring a lot of joy to baseball fans far and wide, and we are delighted to give those fans a front row seat to Big Papi's baseball journey to his coronation at the Hall of Fame."

"This film sends the message to my fans that if you have faith and DON'T quit, you can achieve your dreams," said Ortiz. "I was very fortunate to achieve mine and I am humbled by my entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame. I am honored that FOX Sports, Check Point Productions and my very own Big Papi Productions captured my baseball career and special moments at the plate - giving me the gift of being able to relive these precious times in my life. I am equally proud of my accomplishments off the field and being able to share them with my family and community. I hope my fans will enjoy the film as much as I have."

David Ortiz: LEGEND OF THE FALL provides viewers with a behind-the-scenes look into the many intimate moments captured on his road to the ultimate baseball coronation. Along with showcasing the on-field heroics that led to championships and multiple World Series, the film encapsulates the dynamic interactions and numerous celebrations leading up to and following his Hall of Fame induction.

David Ortiz: LEGEND OF THE FALL includes illuminating, exclusive interviews from a star-studded collection of teammates and rivals who know him best while also showcasing memorable footage from the induction ceremony and the afterglow following Ortiz's enshrinement as baseball luminaries of the past and present, family, friends and passionate Red Sox fans revel in the momentous event. The documentary also follows Ortiz to his beloved home in the Dominican Republic, where he pursues business ventures that not only create jobs but are also 100% committed to sustainability.

During his 14 years in Boston, Ortiz dramatically changed the course of Red Sox history with numerous clutch performances that led to a historic curse-breaking title in 2004. In all, with Big Papi leading the team, the Red Sox won three WORLD SERIES Championships in less than 10 years, and Ortiz became a fan favorite, revered among Red Sox Nation. Every night the stadium was packed with raucous chants of "Big Papi" that reverberated from Fenway Park to his homeland of the Dominican Republic.

His beloved personality and commanding presence at the plate helped foster both a winning team and a culture of unity. Never was that more poignant when Ortiz spoke from the heart, following the BOSTON MARATHON attack in 2013. After retiring from baseball, he quickly transitioned to his next chapter of life - broadcasting. Ortiz made his broadcasting debut with FOX Sports during the 2014 WORLD SERIES and has continued to appear on the network as an MLB studio analyst ever since.

David Ortiz: LEGEND OF THE FALL is produced by Check Point Productions, in association with Big Papi Productions. The production team includes Emmy award winners David Check, Tim Mullen, Jackie Decker and Danny Field. David Ortiz and Alex Radetsky serve as executive producers, as well as FOX Sports' Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon and Barry Nugent.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports' league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

Watch the first look trailer here: