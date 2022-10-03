Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
FOX Sports Films Celebrates Baseball Great David Ortiz with Exclusive All-Access Documentary

FOX Sports Films Celebrates Baseball Great David Ortiz with Exclusive All-Access Documentary

DAVID ORTIZ: LEGEND OF THE FALL premieres Friday, Oct. 14 on FS1.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

FOX Sports Films announces TODAY a new original documentary celebrating baseball great and FOX MLB analyst David Ortiz, arguably the most clutch player in MLB Postseason history.

David Ortiz: LEGEND OF THE FALL premieres Friday, Oct. 14 on FS1 following the network's live MLB Postseason coverage and invites audiences to follow alongside the 10-time All-Star and three-time WORLD SERIES champion as he embarks on an epic journey into and beyond the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Big Papi, as he's affectionately known, reflects on his astounding baseball career and the pivotal moments that launched him to legendary status.

"David Ortiz is one of the most beloved personalities both on and off the field and FOX Sports is thrilled to shine a spotlight on one of our very own during this historic and iconic moment in his career," said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development and Original Programming, FOX Sports. "He continues to bring a lot of joy to baseball fans far and wide, and we are delighted to give those fans a front row seat to Big Papi's baseball journey to his coronation at the Hall of Fame."

"This film sends the message to my fans that if you have faith and DON'T quit, you can achieve your dreams," said Ortiz. "I was very fortunate to achieve mine and I am humbled by my entry into the Baseball Hall of Fame. I am honored that FOX Sports, Check Point Productions and my very own Big Papi Productions captured my baseball career and special moments at the plate - giving me the gift of being able to relive these precious times in my life. I am equally proud of my accomplishments off the field and being able to share them with my family and community. I hope my fans will enjoy the film as much as I have."

David Ortiz: LEGEND OF THE FALL provides viewers with a behind-the-scenes look into the many intimate moments captured on his road to the ultimate baseball coronation. Along with showcasing the on-field heroics that led to championships and multiple World Series, the film encapsulates the dynamic interactions and numerous celebrations leading up to and following his Hall of Fame induction.

David Ortiz: LEGEND OF THE FALL includes illuminating, exclusive interviews from a star-studded collection of teammates and rivals who know him best while also showcasing memorable footage from the induction ceremony and the afterglow following Ortiz's enshrinement as baseball luminaries of the past and present, family, friends and passionate Red Sox fans revel in the momentous event. The documentary also follows Ortiz to his beloved home in the Dominican Republic, where he pursues business ventures that not only create jobs but are also 100% committed to sustainability.

During his 14 years in Boston, Ortiz dramatically changed the course of Red Sox history with numerous clutch performances that led to a historic curse-breaking title in 2004. In all, with Big Papi leading the team, the Red Sox won three WORLD SERIES Championships in less than 10 years, and Ortiz became a fan favorite, revered among Red Sox Nation. Every night the stadium was packed with raucous chants of "Big Papi" that reverberated from Fenway Park to his homeland of the Dominican Republic.

His beloved personality and commanding presence at the plate helped foster both a winning team and a culture of unity. Never was that more poignant when Ortiz spoke from the heart, following the BOSTON MARATHON attack in 2013. After retiring from baseball, he quickly transitioned to his next chapter of life - broadcasting. Ortiz made his broadcasting debut with FOX Sports during the 2014 WORLD SERIES and has continued to appear on the network as an MLB studio analyst ever since.

David Ortiz: LEGEND OF THE FALL is produced by Check Point Productions, in association with Big Papi Productions. The production team includes Emmy award winners David Check, Tim Mullen, Jackie Decker and Danny Field. David Ortiz and Alex Radetsky serve as executive producers, as well as FOX Sports' Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon and Barry Nugent.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports' league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

Watch the first look trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 3, 2022

The excitement continues on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer. Watch clips from this week's episodes now!