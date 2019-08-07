FOX Entertainment Acquires Bento Box Entertainment

FOX Entertainment has acquired Emmy(R) Award-winning production company Bento Box Entertainment, it was announced today by Charlie Collier, Chief Executive Officer, FOX Entertainment.

The animation studio behind BOB'S BURGERS and two of FOX's upcoming series, DUNCANVILLE and THE GREAT NORTH, Bento Box will operate as a stand-alone entity under the FOX Entertainment banner and produce content for all platforms. Its leadership team will remain in place, including co-founders Scott Greenberg (CEO) and Joel Kuwahara (President of Production), and senior executives Brett Coker (COO), Ben Jones (Creative Director), Craig Hartin (GM of Bento Box Atlanta), Janelle Momary (Supervising Producer) and Andi Raab (Supervising Producer).

"You can't walk around the FOX lot without noticing a decades-long passion for animation. It is in the FOX DNA and has served legions of fans, partners and investors," said Collier. "As we grow FOX for the next generation, it only makes sense we would expand our animation capabilities by bringing on board the best in the business: Bento Box. The Bento-FOX combination brings FOX front-door access to the next wave of the genre's creative leaders, while still maintaining Bento Box's focus on ALL THAT makes them a terrific partner for outside producers. We're thrilled to work with Scott, Joel, Brett and their amazing team to take all they've so capably built to new heights."

"Ten years ago, we launched Bento Box to create a home for the best talent in the business. Today, we're the world's leading studio for primetime animation, and this acquisition will provide us with the unique opportunity to build, to grow and to better service our current partners," said Greenberg and Kuwahara. "While we've always had a special relationship with FOX, we're so excited to officially be part of the family. We're looking forward to working closely with Charlie, Michael Thorn and their team to develop and produce amazing content together."

The Bento Box acquisition marks another step in FOX Entertainment's strategy to build in-house capabilities to fuel its portfolio. In February, the company launched SideCar, a content development accelerator headed by Gail Berman, to incubate scripted and unscripted programming for both FOX and third-party platforms. In May, FOX Entertainment announced it is strengthening its unscripted programming capabilities by formally bringing unscripted production in-house with the new unit FOX Alternative Entertainment, including Season Two of FOX's hit program, THE MASKED SINGER.

This fall, FOX will fortify its powerful ANIMATION DOMINATION lineup with the all-new animated comedy BLESS THE HARTS, created by Emmy winner Emily Spivey, executive-produced by Academy Award(R) winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and featuring the voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz. It will air Sundays, alongside FOX's flagship animated hits, THE SIMPSONS, FAMILY GUY and BOB'S BURGERS. Bento Box produces the animation for BOB'S BURGERS, for 20th Century FOX Television.

FOX's additional upcoming animated series include two new shows featuring animation produced by Bento Box: DUNCANVILLE (from 20th Century FOX Television, Universal Television and FOX Entertainment); and THE GREAT NORTH (from 20th Century FOX Television and FOX Entertainment). From Golden Globe Award(R) winner Amy Poehler and Emmy winners Mike and Julie Scully, and set for a midseason premiere, DUNCANVILLE features Poehler voicing the series' two leading characters, alongside Emmy winner Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Zach Cherry and Yassir Lester, as well as guest voices Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa. THE GREAT NORTH, from BOB'S BURGERS creator Loren Bouchard and executive producers Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux and Minty Lewis, features the voices of Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Megan Mullally, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Will Forte and Dulcé Sloan.

Bento Box's kids and family investment, Sutikki, and its related assets, are not part of the acquisition.





