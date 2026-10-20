FORGED BY WAR: THE NAVY SEALS to Premiere on History Channel

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This Veterans Day, The HISTORY Channel honors the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces with Forged by War: The Navy SEALs, premiering Wednesday, November 11 at 8/7c. Across two-hours this special presentation focuses on the pivotal moments that forged the U.S. Navy SEALs while reflecting on the courage, sacrifice and camaraderie shared by veterans across every branch of service.

The special is presented by USAA, a leading financial services company for the military, veterans and their families, and introduced by Russ Smith, a U.S. Navy veteran and member of USAA's Military Affairs team, who served as 15th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy. Drawing on his own military experience, Smith explores the history and evolution of the SEALs, from their origins in World War II to the missions that shaped modern warfare, while connecting their story to the broader legacy of the generations of men and women who have answered the call to serve.

'Behind every SEAL operation and story in this documentary are generations of ordinary Americans. Over 41 million men and women have raised their hand and stepped forward to serve and protect our nation. We truly stand on the shoulders of giants,' said Smith. 'At USAA, we honor that unbroken legacy of service by taking care of the military community, as they are the reason USAA exists and what Veterans Day is meant to commemorate.'

Drawing on firsthand accounts, archival footage and cinematic recreations, Forged by War: The Navy SEALs reveals how decades of changing threats and conflicts transformed the SEALs from their earliest beginnings into the highly specialized force they are today. The special also revisits some of the most consequential and high-profile missions undertaken by the SEALs in the 21st century, including the dramatic rescue of Captain Richard Phillips after he was taken hostage by Somali pirates; the operation that killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan; and the rescue of American aid worker Jessica Buchanan in Somalia.

Throughout the documentary, the history of the Navy SEALs serves as a lens through which to recognize a much larger legacy of American military service. Behind the extraordinary missions are generations of service members bound by a commitment to something greater than themselves and by the trust placed in those who serve beside them.

Forged by War: The Navy SEALs is produced by Omaha Productions for The HISTORY Channel. The two-hour special is a reimagined presentation of the two-season series Navy SEALs: America's Secret Warriors, originally produced by Peacock Productions. Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz serve as executive producers for Omaha Productions. Alex Hicks and Jasmin Gammon serve as executive producer for The HISTORY Channel. This custom partnership for The HISTORY Channel and USAA was developed in collaboration with Publicis Lion Company, a bespoke unit within Publicis Groupe.

About Omaha Productions

Founded by Peyton Manning in 2020, Omaha Productions is a media company dedicated to creating content that unifies and uplifts audiences. Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN's Emmy award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, Netflix's Quarterback, Receiver, Starting 5, and WWE Unreal series, and ESPN+'s Places franchise, while producing Roku's Gamechangers: America's Top 25 Female Athletes, Netflix's King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, VICE's Calipari: Razor's Edge, and ESPN's Full Court Press and NWSL: The Final Third. Omaha Productions' scripted division develops projects across streaming and broadcast, including Hulu's recent Chad Powers series. Omaha Productions is also home to the Omaha Brand Studio, a full-service team behind award-winning content that connects brands with audiences in authentic, culturally relevant ways.

About The HISTORY Channel

The HISTORY Channel is the premier destination for historical storytelling. From best-in-class documentary events to a signature slate of industry leading nonfiction series and premium fact-based programming, The HISTORY Channel serves as the most trustworthy source of informational entertainment in media. The HISTORY Channel has been named the #1 U.S. TV network in buzz for several consecutive years by YouGov BrandIndex, and a top favorite TV network by Beta Research Corporation.

For a deeper dive, visit history.com or follow @history on Instagram, X, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. The HISTORY Channel is a division of A+E Global Media (aegm.com) a Hearst company.

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