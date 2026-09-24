FOR THE FELLAS Explores Life After Sports With J.R. Smith, Charles Oakley
Hosted by Brian McIntosh, the series' first sports-themed episode tackles wealth building, legacy, health, identity and living life in the public eye.
The newest episode of 'For The Fellas' is now available, bringing together NBA Champion J.R. Smith, NBA Legend Charles Oakley, Atlanta Falcons veteran Za'Darius Smith and ESPN Senior Reporter Justin Tinsley for a conversation on the realities Black athletes face both during and after their playing careers.
Hosted by Brian 'B-Mac' McIntosh, the conversation marks the series' first-ever sports-themed episode and explores the realities Black athletes face both during and after their playing careers. The conversation tackles building wealth beyond the game, legacy, physical and mental health, family, identity, purpose and the pressure of living life in the public eye.
Brittiany C Taylor, Executive Producer and VP of Social and Audience Development, BET, said: 'Getting Charles Oakley, Za'Darius Smith, JR Smith, and Justin Tinsley in one room to have that conversation the BET way, authentically, social-first, people over the scorecard, is something special.'
The series can be found on BET.com and the official BET YouTube channel.
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