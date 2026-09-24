FOR THE FELLAS Explores Life After Sports With J.R. Smith, Charles Oakley

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The newest episode of 'For The Fellas' is now available, bringing together NBA Champion J.R. Smith, NBA Legend Charles Oakley, Atlanta Falcons veteran Za'Darius Smith and ESPN Senior Reporter Justin Tinsley for a conversation on the realities Black athletes face both during and after their playing careers.

Hosted by Brian 'B-Mac' McIntosh, the conversation marks the series' first-ever sports-themed episode and explores the realities Black athletes face both during and after their playing careers. The conversation tackles building wealth beyond the game, legacy, physical and mental health, family, identity, purpose and the pressure of living life in the public eye.

Brittiany C Taylor, Executive Producer and VP of Social and Audience Development, BET, said: 'Getting Charles Oakley, Za'Darius Smith, JR Smith, and Justin Tinsley in one room to have that conversation the BET way, authentically, social-first, people over the scorecard, is something special.'

The series can be found on BET.com and the official BET YouTube channel.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 10 Hrs 06 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me