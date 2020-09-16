FOOD FOR THOUGHT Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Third Show in Monthly Series

Food For Thought Productions will present the third show in its current season with a common thread – comedy.

On September 29th at 2:00pm, the award-winning theatre company, Food For Thought Productions will present the third show in its current season with a common thread - comedy (something we can all use a bit of in our present world)!

Tony Nominee, Tony Roberts will kick off the show by reading from his very personal, very funny autobiography, "Do You Know Me"? This piece will be followed by two one-acts, "Commercial Break" by Oscar, Tony and Emmy Award winner Peter Stone (a frequent FFTP contributor and attendee). And bringing the comedic afternoon to a close will be "Come On" by award-winning playwright, and Food For Thought founder, Susan Charlotte. The show stars the incomparable Rex Reed, Jodie Markel and Emmy Nominee Stephen Schnetzer and is directed by Antony Marsellis. Q & A will include a discussion with the cast on the many facets of comedy, led by Susan Charlotte.

The performance will be available live via Zoom. The entire FFT series will be presented at Theatre 80 St. Marks. Tickets for the 'live' performance are free to first-come patrons. All social distancing precautions will be respected. There will be a medical professional onsite to check temperatures and audience members must wear masks and have recently tested negative for Covid-19. There will be a nominal charge for the streaming. For additional information and tickets please contact FFTP at: 646-366-9340 or email: info@foodforthoughtproductions.com

By the way, a few fun tidbits: "Commercial Break" aired on television with Lauren Bacall and Robert Preston but was originally written as a monologue for Audrey Hepburn in "Charade." When it was cut, Stone adapted it for Cary Grant in "Father Goose," which, again, did not make the final film. He finally expanded upon the monologue and wrote "Commercial Break." Lauren Bacall performed the monologue at FFTP's tribute for Peter Stone. And, we are pleased to have Tony Roberts join us as he is currently in the midst of reading for audio, "Hush Hush," the 56th book in the NYT Bestselling Stone Barrington series by Stuart Woods.

Additional dates for the rest of the season, all preformed at Theatre 80 St. Marks,which will include plays by Tennessee Williams, Mel Brooks, Dorothy Parker, Neil LaBute to name a few are Oct. 19th, Nov. 16th and December 14th. All shows are from 2-4pm which includes a Q & A with the cast. All shows will be live streamed, and all cast & plays subject to change.

Food For Thought Productions was created by award-winning playwright Susan Charlotte to provide a home for the oft-neglected one-act play. FFTP has presented over a thousand shows with Oscar, Tony and Emmy award winning writers, actors and directors including Arthur Miller, August Wilson, Elaine May, Mary Alice, Elaine Stritch, Marian Seldes, Danny Aiello, Kathleen Turner, Tony Roberts, Carole Shelley, Peter Bogdonovich, Judd Hirsch, Marcia Gay Harden, Mary Bond Davis, Eric Stoltz, Kyra Sedgwick, Rosie Perez, Judith Light, Christine Baranski, Earl Hyman, Rita Moreno and so on. Food For Thought keeps going. As the world keeps changing and the unanswered questions continue to grow it is comforting to know that there is still something people can count on.

