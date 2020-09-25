FATHER OF THE BRIDE Cast Reunites for A Zoom Wedding!

The event was a virtual fundraiser for World Central Kitchen.

Today, the Banks family of the "Father of the Bride" films reunited for 'Part 3 (ish)' of the film series as a virtual fundraiser for World Central Kitchen. The event streamed exclusively on Netflix's Youtube channel and Facebook page.

Comedy legend Steve Martin returned to his role as George Banks, a father dealing with the impending nuptials of his children, with Diane Keaton stepping back into the role of his wife, Nina and Kimberly Williams-Paisley as their daughter, Annie.

They were joined by Kieran Culkin portraying their son Matty, George Newbern as Annie's husband Bryan MacKenzie, Martin Short as wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer, with Ben Platt and Florence Pugh as Georgie and Megan, the Mackenzie's grown children.

Alexandra Shipp and Robert de Niro also joined the festivities as Rachel, a doctor on the frontlines of the pandemic and her father, James. Reese Witherspoon joined the fundraiser as host.

The narrative reunites the families on a an impromptu Zoom wedding between Matty and Rachel with Franck as the officiant.

Read more here.

