 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

FALL 2: DEADPOINT Tickets to Go on Sale Ahead of Theatrical Release

Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, and Tom Brittney star in the Spierig Brothers-directed thriller.

By:
FALL 2: DEADPOINT Tickets to Go on Sale Ahead of Theatrical Release

Tickets are now on sale for FALL 2: DEADPOINT, which is set for release in theaters on September 2, 2026.

The film stars Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, and Tom Brittney, and is directed by the Spierig Brothers.

Synopsis: On a perilous climb across Thailand's Mount Kwan, two climbers become trapped thousands of feet above the ground, where vertigo-inducing heights, sheer exposure, and impossible odds turn every moment into a fight for survival.

Film Details

Directed by: The Spierig Brothers

Written by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann

Based on the Character Created by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann

Produced by: James Harris, Mark Lane, Scott Mann, David Haring, Christian Mercuri

Cast: Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Tom Brittney

Genre: Thriller

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, some violent content/bloody images and drug material

Runtime: 98 minutes

U.S. Release Date: September 2, 2026

Tickets can be purchased via the official film website.

Photo Credit: StarPix for Lionsgate


Photo Credit: StarPix for Lionsgate
Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
FALL 2: DEADPOINT Trailer to Debut Online
FALL 2: DEADPOINT Trailer to Debut Online
7/29/2026
Jaafar Jackson Talks Continuing Michael Jackson's Legacy
Jaafar Jackson Talks Continuing Michael Jackson's Legacy
8/13/2026
Baby Opie's Dance Moment Gets A Deeper Meaning On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Baby Opie's Dance Moment Gets A Deeper Meaning On JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
8/14/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets