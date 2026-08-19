FALL 2: DEADPOINT Tickets to Go on Sale Ahead of Theatrical Release

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Tickets are now on sale for FALL 2: DEADPOINT, which is set for release in theaters on September 2, 2026.

The film stars Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, and Tom Brittney, and is directed by the Spierig Brothers.

Synopsis: On a perilous climb across Thailand's Mount Kwan, two climbers become trapped thousands of feet above the ground, where vertigo-inducing heights, sheer exposure, and impossible odds turn every moment into a fight for survival.

Film Details

Directed by: The Spierig Brothers

Written by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann

Based on the Character Created by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann

Produced by: James Harris, Mark Lane, Scott Mann, David Haring, Christian Mercuri

Cast: Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Tom Brittney

Genre: Thriller

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, some violent content/bloody images and drug material

Runtime: 98 minutes

U.S. Release Date: September 2, 2026

Tickets can be purchased via the official film website.

Photo Credit: StarPix for Lionsgate



Photo Credit: StarPix for Lionsgate

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