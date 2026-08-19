FALL 2: DEADPOINT Tickets to Go on Sale Ahead of Theatrical Release
Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, and Tom Brittney star in the Spierig Brothers-directed thriller.
Tickets are now on sale for FALL 2: DEADPOINT, which is set for release in theaters on September 2, 2026.
The film stars Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, and Tom Brittney, and is directed by the Spierig Brothers.
Synopsis: On a perilous climb across Thailand's Mount Kwan, two climbers become trapped thousands of feet above the ground, where vertigo-inducing heights, sheer exposure, and impossible odds turn every moment into a fight for survival.
Film Details
Directed by: The Spierig Brothers
Written by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann
Based on the Character Created by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann
Produced by: James Harris, Mark Lane, Scott Mann, David Haring, Christian Mercuri
Cast: Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Tom Brittney
Genre: Thriller
Rating: PG-13 for strong language, some violent content/bloody images and drug material
Runtime: 98 minutes
U.S. Release Date: September 2, 2026
Tickets can be purchased via the official film website.
Photo Credit: StarPix for Lionsgate
Photo Credit: StarPix for Lionsgate