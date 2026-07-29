FALL 2: DEADPOINT Trailer to Debut Online
Details on the project remain limited ahead of its release.
A trailer for FALL 2: DEADPOINT has become available for viewing, offering an early look at the project ahead of its release.
ONLY IN THEATERS SEPTEMBER 2, 2026
DETAILS
Genre: Thriller
Rating: PG-13 for strong language, some violent content/bloody images and drug material
Runtime: 98 mins
U.S. Release Date: September 2, 2026
Directed by: Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig
Written by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann
Based on Characters Created by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann
Produced by: James Harris, Mark Lane, Scott Mann, David Haring, Christian Mercuri
Cast: Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Tom Brittney
Synopsis: On a perilous climb across Thailand's Mount Kwan, two climbers become trapped thousands of feet above the ground, where vertigo-inducing heights, sheer exposure, and impossible odds turn every moment into a fight for survival.
Lionsgate and Capstone Studios present, Grindstone Entertainment Group presents, a Tea Shop and Capstone Studios production, a Flawless production.