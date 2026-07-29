FALL 2: DEADPOINT Trailer to Debut Online

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A trailer for FALL 2: DEADPOINT has become available for viewing, offering an early look at the project ahead of its release.

ONLY IN THEATERS SEPTEMBER 2, 2026

DETAILS

Genre: Thriller

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, some violent content/bloody images and drug material

Runtime: 98 mins

U.S. Release Date: September 2, 2026

Directed by: Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig

Written by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann

Based on Characters Created by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann

Produced by: James Harris, Mark Lane, Scott Mann, David Haring, Christian Mercuri

Cast: Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Tom Brittney

Synopsis: On a perilous climb across Thailand's Mount Kwan, two climbers become trapped thousands of feet above the ground, where vertigo-inducing heights, sheer exposure, and impossible odds turn every moment into a fight for survival.

Lionsgate and Capstone Studios present, Grindstone Entertainment Group presents, a Tea Shop and Capstone Studios production, a Flawless production.

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