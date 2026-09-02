FALL 2: DEADPOINT Now Playing in Theaters

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FALL 2: DEADPOINT is now playing in theaters, directed by Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig.

Film Details

Genre: Thriller

Rating: PG-13 for strong language, some violent content/bloody images and drug material

Runtime: 98 Minutes

U.S. Release Date: September 2, 2026

Directed by: Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig

Written by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann

Based on Characters Created by: Jonathan Frank & Scott Mann

Produced by: James Harris, Mark Lane, Scott Mann, David Haring, Christian Mercuri

Cast: Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Tom Brittney

Synopsis: On a perilous climb across Thailand's Mount Kwan, two climbers become trapped thousands of feet above the ground, where vertigo-inducing heights, sheer exposure, and impossible odds turn every moment into a fight for survival.

Lionsgate and Capstone Studios present, Grindstone Entertainment Group presents, a Tea Shop and Capstone Studios production, a Flawless production.

Official Site: https://www.fall.movie/

Instagram: @FallMovie

X: @FallMovie

Hashtag: #FallMovie

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