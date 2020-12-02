EstrellaTV Announces Winners Of TENGO TALENTO, MUCHO TALENTO And Reveals First Ever Regional Mexican Boy Band

In a star-studded season finale, Spanish-language television network reveal's Regional Mexican music's newest band and features special musical performances by Latin music superstars Natalia Jimenez, Gerardo Ortiz, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, El Fantasma, Helen Ochoa, Ana Barbara with Bronco's lead singer Lupe Esparza and Latin Grammy winner Chiquis.

Estrella Media, a leading vertically integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company announced today that its EstrellaTV #1 hit show Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, has concluded its special edition 23rdseason and revealed the five winners and the name of Sony Music Latin's newest Regional Mexican band in the U.S.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the network's critically acclaimed and highly rated talent search competition Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento, EstrellaTV in partnership with Sony Music Latin revealed the five talented winners during a two-hour grand finaleof the special edition of the show. Together the winners will form Nuevo Elemento, the record label's newest Regional Mexican band.

Nuevo Elemento will share a grand prize of $100,000 and a recording contract with Sony Music Latin. After a grueling ten weeks of auditions and elimination rounds, twelvefinalists advanced to the season finale. The viewing audience, EstrellaTV and Sony Music Latin made their final winning selections during the two-hour special that aired on Wednesday, November 25.

The five winners include an eclectic mix of contestants with diverse backgrounds:

Lilo Bermudez, from Phoenix, Arizona, 15-year-old, accordion player and the youngest in the band.

Danny Rea, from Waukegan, Illinois, 21-year-old.

Hector Osobampo, from Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, 22-year-old.

Carlos Gabriel Arael, Guatemalan-born, living in Jacksonville, Florida, 21-year-old.

Yahir Garduno, from Calexico, California, 17-year-old.

The two-hour finale featured special performances by some of Latin music's hottest superstars such as Spanish Pop star Natalia Jiménez, and some of Regional Mexican music's top acts, including Los Tucanes de Tijuana, El Fantasma, Helen Ochoa and Gerardo Ortiz. The grand finale also included special performances by the show's celebrity judges Ana Barbara, with legendary Bronco band lead singer Lupe Esparza, and recent Latin Grammy winner Chiquis.

"Estrella Media has become an essential HUB for Regional Mexican music in the U.S. We have been at the forefront of new artist development for more than a decade across our various media platforms, and we are the only Spanish-language media company in the U.S. that honors, celebrates and recognizes Regional Mexican music with our Premios de la Radio music awards show," said Ivan Stoilkovich, EVP, Television Programming, Estrella Media. "At Estrella Media, we are proud to continue offering a platform and a springboard for Regional Mexican music's next generation of international recording superstars."

Tengo Talento, Mucho Talentois the longest running talent competition in U.S. Spanish-language television and historically has held auditions for thousands of contestants across the country IN SEARCH OF America's next big Latin music superstar. For this year's special edition, auditions were conducted remotely via online video submissions. The show adhered to a strict socially distanced set design to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, which featured a closed set limited to production staff and essential personnel only, virtual screens for a remote audience, and strict safety protocols.

