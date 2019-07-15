Entertainment One Hires Alex Oe As Sales Director For Japan, Korea, Pan-Asia

Global independent studio Entertainment One (eOne) are expanding its presence on the ground in Korea with the appointment of Alex Oe as Director of Sales, Japan, Korea and Pan-Asia, International Distribution as part of the company's overall growth strategy to further build and broaden relationships throughout Asia.

Based in Seoul and reporting to Joyce Yeung, eOne's EVP, Sales - APAC, International Distribution, Oe will be responsible for sales of eOne's film and television slate across all linear and non-linear OTT platforms in his territories.

"I am thrilled to have Alex join the team. His extensive sales experience in both finished programs and format/coproduction across Asia and worldwide will no doubt drive further growth to our business in Japan, Korea and Pan-Asia markets," commented Yeung. "Timing is perfect for us as we recently scored our first format co-production deal in Korea for Designated Survivor: 60 Days."

Before joining eOne, Oe was Vice President of Asia Distribution for Legendary Television where he was responsible for the television and digital sales for top titles such as The Expanse, Dead Rising and Colony. In 2011, Oe was the Sales and Acquisitions Director for CJ E&M Corporation overseeing worldwide program and format sales including Grandpas Over Flowers (aka NBC's ratings smash Better Late Than Never) which was the first ever Korean non-scripted format sale to a US major network. Most recently he was consulting for Vobile, Inc. where he oversaw Asian content acquisitions.





