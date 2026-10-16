Brian Tyree Henry and Emily Osment to Guest on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Henry shares stories about his top-secret film role and upcoming animated project, while Osment discusses growing up in an acting family.
Brian Tyree Henry makes an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' on Friday, October 16, to share stories about his memorable kindergarten Halloween costume as Freddy Krueger, his close friendship with Julia Roberts, and his highly anticipated, top-secret role in the upcoming film 'The Batman.'
Brian also shares his excitement about his upcoming animated film, 'Bass X Machina,' and partnering with his friend Janelle Monáe to bring a groundbreaking Black Western to life.
Emily Osment joins Jennifer to discuss the success of 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' and her role on 'Friends'! She also reflects on the lasting impact of 'Hannah Montana' and shares the unique perks of growing up in an acting family. Plus, she teases the possibility of new music.
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...