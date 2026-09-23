Eileen Cope's HOLLYWOOD WHISPERS Examines Louella Parsons and Hedda Hopper

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A new book from first-time author Eileen Cope, HOLLYWOOD WHISPERS: The Untold Story of the Original Gossip Queens, Louella Parsons and Hedda Hopper, examines the rivalry between the two columnists who wielded significant influence over Hollywood studios during its Golden Age.

In the 1920s, the birth of the star system in Hollywood transformed young men and women from obscure shadows into radiant constellations. The name of the game was glamour, and it was played with a fervor that eclipsed the boundaries of reality. Behind the scenes, puppeteers known as studios orchestrated romances, maintained facades, and spun illusions as delicate as a spider's silk.

This carefully curated dreamscape was ripe for journalists with an attitude to expose its hypocrisy, scandals, and hidden debauchery, and two of them led the way with a combined following of 75 million readers: Louella Parsons and Hedda Hopper. Their rivalry was the stuff of legend, a clash of titans that resonated far beyond the Hollywood Hills. The studios, aware of the power these women held, courted them with gifts and flattery, encouraging a rivalry that fueled the gossip mills and kept the public hungry for more. Late-night visits, clandestine whispers, and veiled threats—the tools of their trade were as potent as the potions in a sorcerer's arsenal.

Hollywood Whispers delves into the lives and intertwined destinies of Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons. Their columns were not just ink on paper; they were the architects of dreams and the harbingers of doom. Through scandal and spectacle, laughter and tears, they etched their indelible marks on the silver screen's most glamorous era, leaving a legacy as enduring as the Hollywood sign against the California sky. Welcome to a world where gossip was golden, and two women held the keys to the kingdom. As columnist Liz Smith has written, 'The studios created both of them. And they thought they could control both of them. But they became Frankenstein monsters escaped from the labs.'

About the Author

Eileen Cope is a publishing veteran, literary agent, and producer with more than twenty-five years of experience in books, film, and television. She lives in New York City and Connecticut.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 07 Hrs 53 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link