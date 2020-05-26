Edgar Wright's LAST NIGHT IN SOHO Gets a New Release Date

May. 26, 2020  
Focus Features will now release Edgar Wright's LAST NIGHT IN SOHO in theaters on Friday, April 23, 2021 domestically in North America.

Wright tweeted, "Haunted by someone else's past, but we'll see you in the future... It's true, #LastNightInSoho is not quite finished yet due to Covid 19. But, I'm excited for you all to experience it, at a big screen near you, on April 23, 2021."

It has moved off of September 25, 2020. Universal Pictures International will release internationally.

The Edgar Wright directed, London-set psychological thriller stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma), Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Jo Jo Rabbit), Matt Smith (The Crown), Michael Ajao, Synnøve Karlsen, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp, and Rita Tushingham.

Edgar Wright and PENNY DREADFUL scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns co-wrote the screenplay, produced by Nira Park, Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Wright. Focus Features and Film4 co-financed the film.


