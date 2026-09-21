Ed Sheeran Gets Emotional Back On Stage After Macklemore Tour Fallout
The singer spoke to his audience after his opening act's exit became national news.
Ed SHeeran got emotional as he returned to the stage and addressed his fans directly, days after Macklemore was removed from his U.S. tour for making remarks supporting Palestine during his opening sets. GOOD MORNING AMERICA aired footage of the moment, capturing Sheeran's visibly emotional reaction as he faced the crowd following the controversy surrounding his tour.
The moment comes after Sheeran already broke his silence on the Macklemore situation in an earlier GOOD MORNING AMERICA appearance, where he addressed the fallout over the rapper's removal from the tour's U.S. leg. That conversation centered on the circumstances that led to Macklemore no longer performing as part of the tour after his political remarks drew attention.
This latest clip shows Sheeran taking the stage in the aftermath of that decision, with the tearful exchange with his audience underscoring how personally the singer has approached the controversy. The footage gives fans a direct look at how Sheeran has chosen to handle the moment publicly, rather than staying silent on the subject.
The appearance builds on Sheeran's earlier remarks addressing the situation, detailed in Ed SHeeran Addresses Macklemore's Removal From His U.S. Tour, which first reported on his response to the controversy surrounding the tour.
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