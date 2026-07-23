John Leguizamo Makes a Birthday Entrance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





John Leguizamo turned his birthday into a moment on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, arriving at NBC Studios with an entrance that caught the attention of host Jimmy Fallon and the studio audience. A short clip from the appearance was posted to the show's YouTube channel, capturing Leguizamo's arrival as the comedic centerpiece of the segment.

The clip focuses on the birthday entrance itself, framing it as a lighthearted moment between Leguizamo and Fallon rather than a formal interview segment. The brief exchange highlights the kind of unscripted energy Leguizamo tends to bring to live appearances, leaning into the occasion rather than downplaying it.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON has featured a range of guests in recent weeks, including, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld, a packed lineup that included Travis Scott, Zendaya, Shania Twain, and a performance from LES MISERABLES - THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR.

More on NBC Studios Recent Articles Gracie Abrams Draws a Blind-Contour Portrait of Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...