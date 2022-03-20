ENCANTO, SUCCESSION, and More Win at 33rd Annual Producers Guild of America Awards

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) hosted the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards on the evening of Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. A full list of winners is below. The evening recognized influential film producers and entertainment icons with special honors including George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy with the Milestone Award; Rita Moreno with the Stanley Kramer Award; Mary Parent with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures; Greg Berlanti with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television; and Issa Rae with the Visionary Award. Dan Lin was also announced as the first-ever recipient of the Vance Van Petten Entrepreneurial Spirit Award.

Presenters, honorees, and nominees at the ceremony included George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Denis Villeneuve, Issa Rae, Kristen Stewart, Serena Williams, Jessica Chastain, Jamie Dornan, Andrew Garfield, Rita Moreno, Michelle Yeoh, Ryan Murphy, Chris Pine, Simon Rex, Kerry Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Parent, Rachel Brosnahan, Daniel Dae Kim, Marlee Matlin, Aunjanue Ellis, Jung Ho-yeon, and Casey Bloys, among many more.

The complete winners list for the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards is listed below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

CODA

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Drama

Succession (Season 3)

Producers: Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Mark Mylod, Jane Tranter, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, Georgia Pritchett, Ted Cohen, Susan Soon He Stanton, Francesca Gardiner, Dara Schnapper, Gabrielle Mahon

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television - Comedy

Ted Lasso (Season 2)

Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Liza Katzer, Kip Kroeger, Declan Lowney, Leann Bowen, Ashley Nicole Black

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Mare of Easttown

Producers: Paul Lee, Mark Roybal, Craig Zobel, Kate Winslet, Brad Ingelsby, Ron Schmidt, Karen Wacker

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

Producer: Peter Afterman

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

Producers: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, Olivia Harrison, Peter Jackson, Clare Olssen, Jonathan Clyde, Jeff Jones, Ken Kamins

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8)

Producers: John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jeremy Tchaban, Christopher Werner, Laura L. Griffin, Kate Mullaney, Catherine Owens, Matt Passet, Marian Wang, Charles Wilson

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 13)

Producers: Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, Mandy Salangsang, Steven Corfe, Michele Mills, Zoe Jackson, John Polly, Lisa Steele, Camilo Valdes, Thairin Smothers, Alicia Gargaro-Magana, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Michelle Visage

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a.

**The categories below were previously announced at the PGA Awards East Coast Nominees Celebration on March 14th.

2022 PGA Innovation Award Nominees:

For All Mankind: Time Capsule (Apple)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave (S1)

The Award for Outstanding Children's Program

Muppets Haunted Mansion (Special)

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (S4)

The Producers Guild Awards are often a bellwether for the Oscars. Since its inception, the PGA has predicted 22 of the 32 winners of the Academy Award for Best Picture. The 2022 Producers Guild Awards Event Chairs are Chris Thomes, Vice President, Creative Services for Disney Television Studios and Melvin Mar, Executive Producer, The Detective Agency. The 2022 Producers Guild of America Awards are produced by Anchor Street Collective for the Producers Guild of America.

Branden Chapman is Executive Producer, Carleen Cappelletti is Co-Executive producer, Matt Ullian and Jane Sarkin of Boldface Partners are talent executives, and Jim Piccirillo is Director. The PGA Awards team also includes Diane Salerno (Six Degrees Global) managing sponsorship, marketing consultant Julie Giles (greenHAT digital) for social, and the PGA's PR agency of record, Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis for PR.

Sponsors of the 2022 Producers Guild Awards include: Cadillac, Official Automotive Partner; Delta Air Lines, Official Airline Partner; GreenSlate, PGA Partner; and Glenfiddich Scotch.

About the Producers Guild of America (PGA)

The Producers Guild of America is a nonprofit trade group that represents and promotes the interests of all members of the producing team in film, television and new media. The Producers Guild has more than 8,000 members who work together to protect and improve their careers, the industry and community by providing members with employment opportunities, seeking to expand health benefits, promoting fair and impartial standards for the awarding of producing credits, as well as other education and advocacy efforts such as encouraging sustainable production practices. For more information and the latest updates, please visit the Producers Guild of America website and follow on social media.

