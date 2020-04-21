EMMA. Heads to Digital, Blu-ray and DVD

Jane Austen's nineteenth-century comedy on misguided matchmaking and romantic mishaps gets a refreshing update in the heartwarming and witty EMMA., available on Digital May 5, 2020 and on Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand on May 19, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Hailed as "gorgeous, modern and authentic" (Stephanie Zacharek, Time), the wickedly funny film chronicles the privileged but well-meaning young Emma Woodhouse (The Witch and Thoroughbreds' Anya Taylor-Joy). A vibrant visual treat, the Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh® EMMA., is "an unexpectedly timely sparkling romance" (Harriet Fitch Little, VOGUE), and features exclusive, never-before-seen bonus content including deleted scenes, gag reel, and behind-the-scene featurettes with the cast and crew whisking audiences away to the world of our mischievous heroine and the everlasting story of self discovery.



Jane Austen's beloved comedy about finding your equal and earning your happy ending is reimagined in this delicious new film adaptation of EMMA.. Handsome, clever and rich, Emma Woodhouse (Taylor-Joy) is a restless "queen bee" without rivals in her sleepy little English town. In this glittering satire of social class, Emma must navigate her way through the challenges of growing up, misguided matches and romantic missteps to realize the love that has been there all along.



Autumn de Wilde's feature debut EMMA. is "irresistible" (Justin Chang, NPR) and "the best adaptation yet" (Matt Goldberg, Collider), featuring a fresh and razor-sharp screenplay by Man Booker Prize winner Eleanor Catton ("The Luminaries") that stays true to Austen's endearing novel and brings to life the English Countryside in 1815. With an exceptional ensemble cast lead by Taylor-Joy EMMA. is rounded out by Johnny Flynn (Beast), Bill Nighy (Love Actually, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel Series), Mia Goth (Suspiria), Josh O' Connor ("The Crown"), Miranda Hart (Spy, "Call the Midwife"), Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, "War & Peace"), Tanya Reynolds ("Sex Education"), Connor Swindells ("Sex Education"), Rupert Graves ("Sherlock," A Room with a View) and Gemma Whelan ("Game of Thrones"). Accompanied by a joyous and energetic score by composer Isobel Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag") and David Schweitzer, EMMA. is a stunning new vision of the groundbreaking literary classic on love and redemption. The theatrical version of the film is currently available for early viewing on a wide variety of popular on-demand services as a premium rental offering.



BLU-RAYTM, DVD & DIGITAL BONUS FEATURES:

Deleted Scenes

Gag Reel

A Playful Tease - Go behind the scenes with the talented cast of EMMA. as they share their experiences making the film.

Crafting a Colorful World* - Cast and crew discuss the gorgeously preserved locations, extravagant set dressing, and authentic Regency costumes featured in EMMA..

The Autumn Gaze* - An intimate look at director Autumn de Wilde's filmmaking process and her photographic eye.

Feature Commentary with Director Autumn de Wilde, Screenwriter Eleanor Catton, and Director of Photography Christopher Blauvelt

*Blu-rayTM and Digital Exclusive



EMMA. will be available on Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital.

