E! Greenlights THE BRADSHAW BUNCH

Legendary quarterback, Emmy(R)-winning television-broadcast icon, actor, and championship quarter horse breeder Terry Bradshaw is ready to steal America's hearts as E! greenlights the comedic docu-series "The Bradshaw Bunch" (wt), which will air later this summer. From real-life hijinks to juggling football, fame and farm life, unpredictable hilarity ensues as Bradshaw and family gives viewers a peek into rural living in Oklahoma. Alongside his playful and pranking wife Tammy, entrepreneurial and talented daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin, and his loveable grandkids, the four-time SUPER BOWL Champion Quarterback and true country boy finds his most important job is father to his three kids.

"I'm excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls," said Terry Bradshaw. "I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin...I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it's nothing compared to having three girls."

"Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today," said Rod Aissa, Executive Vice President, Production and Development, Oxygen & Production, E!. "On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He's the glue that holds that family together, and we're excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they've never seen before."

Terry Bradshaw is a four-time SUPER BOWL championship quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, two-time SUPER BOWL MVP, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and the first and only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition to his legendary football career, the multi-hyphenate continues to defy an easy pigeonhole, finding success in countless roles as a multi-Emmy and award-winning broadcaster for FOX on FOX NFL Sunday, enduringly popular actor, most recently in the box office smash comedy "Failure to Launch," gospel/country singer, motivational speaker, New York Times best-selling author, and breeder of championship quarter horses.

"The Bradshaw Bunch" is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Jason Ehrlich, James Davis and Terry Bradshaw serving as Executive Producers.





