Drunk Dracula to Return at Ruby Theatre for Fall Season

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Drunk Dracula by The Drunk Shakespeare Society is back for a limited run at the Ruby Theatre from September 15 to November 7.

The show has scary stories, comedy, chaotic acting and, of course, alcohol. This is Drunk Dracula's third year returning to New York. Whether audiences are looking for a fun night out, a hilarious immersive experience, an adventurous date night, or something to get them into the Halloween spirit, Drunk Dracula has something for everyone.

It is an engaging and hilarious immersive experience with pop culture references, fun interactive moments, beer bongs, and hilarious antics as a way to kick off a fun-filled Halloween season.

Drunk Dracula is adapted from Bram Stoker's original story with Drunk Shakespeare's boozy twist. One actor drinks five shots of liquor and attempts a performance for the ages, while their fellow sober castmates fight to finish their hauntingly hilarious show before sunrise. Drunk Dracula blends professional theater, well-executed improv, audience engagement, and laugh-out-loud comedy.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit drunkdracula.com.

Drunk Shakespeare takes the 'drunk' in its name seriously when it comes to safety, not just spectacle. The show is a live theatrical event with real drinking, but the cast and crew are trained to keep it responsible. Performers follow strict drinking guidelines, are closely monitored during and after shows, and are provided safe and reliable transportation nightly. Patrons are encouraged to know their limits and arrange a safe ride home. Alcohol is never required for a great night. The comedy, energy, and audience interaction make the show just as fun for anyone who chooses to stay sober.

About Drunk Dracula

This Spooky Season, one actor takes five shots of whiskey and attempts an epic retelling of Transylvania's thirstiest bachelor... Dracula! When history's most famous vampire (sorry, Edward) is loosed upon the city, will you try to stop him...or let him have his way? The Drunk Shakespeare Society is paying homage to the original drinker, and bringing its brand of mayhem to the spooky season with Drunk Dracula.

About Drunk Shakespeare

A New York Times Critics' Pick, Drunk Shakespeare features a professional actor who consumes more than five shots of liquor before guiding the cast through a Shakespearean play in under 90 minutes. The Drunk Shakespeare Society is recognized for having performed more Shakespeare than any other company in America, delivering the Bard's high drama and timeless characters in a lively and accessible manner. No prior knowledge of Shakespeare is required; the show's incorporation of pop culture references and creative deviations ensures that it is enjoyable for all audiences. The Drunk Shakespeare Society has expanded its offerings with Drunk Romeo & Juliet, Drunk Dracula, Drunk Christmas Carol, and Drunk Pirates. More information is available at DrunkShakespeare.com.

Photo Credit: Drunk Shakespeare Society



Photo Credit: Drunk Shakespeare Society

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