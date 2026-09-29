Sunny Anderson Meets Grocery Store Employee Hailed as a Good Samaritan

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Sunny Anderson met with a grocery store employee being recognized as a Good Samaritan on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, highlighting the moment the worker stepped in to help a customer experiencing a medical emergency. The segment, part of the show's Drew-Gooder feature, centered on the employee's quick response and the impact it had on the woman in need.

The appearance focused on the specifics of the incident, with Anderson guiding the employee through an account of what happened and how the situation unfolded in real time inside the store. The conversation gave the worker a platform to describe the split-second decision to act rather than walk past.

The Drew-Gooder segment is built around surfacing stories of ordinary people who step up during moments of crisis, and this installment used the grocery store encounter as its centerpiece. Anderson's presence in the segment gave the story an added layer, as she engaged directly with the employee about the details of the rescue.

The exchange underscored the kind of unplanned, real-world moment that can turn a routine shift into a life-changing intervention for a stranger, with the employee's actions drawing recognition from the show for stepping in when it mattered most.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32 Days 12 Hrs 07 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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