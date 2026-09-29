Sunny Anderson Meets Grocery Store Employee Hailed as a Good Samaritan
The segment spotlights an everyday act of kindness caught in the moment it happened.
Sunny Anderson met with a grocery store employee being recognized as a Good Samaritan on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, highlighting the moment the worker stepped in to help a customer experiencing a medical emergency. The segment, part of the show's Drew-Gooder feature, centered on the employee's quick response and the impact it had on the woman in need.
The appearance focused on the specifics of the incident, with Anderson guiding the employee through an account of what happened and how the situation unfolded in real time inside the store. The conversation gave the worker a platform to describe the split-second decision to act rather than walk past.
The Drew-Gooder segment is built around surfacing stories of ordinary people who step up during moments of crisis, and this installment used the grocery store encounter as its centerpiece. Anderson's presence in the segment gave the story an added layer, as she engaged directly with the employee about the details of the rescue.
The exchange underscored the kind of unplanned, real-world moment that can turn a routine shift into a life-changing intervention for a stranger, with the employee's actions drawing recognition from the show for stepping in when it mattered most.
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