Dreams In Nightmares to Open in NYC, Starring Denée Benton, Jasmin Savoy Brown
The film will expand to more than 200 screens at theaters selected in predominantly Black neighborhoods.
Dreams In Nightmares opens in New York this Friday, August 21, at Angelika Village East, located at 181-189 2nd Ave., New York, New York 10003, and AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9, located at 2309 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, New York 10027. The film will expand to more than 200 screens in September, at theaters hand-picked in predominantly Black neighborhoods.
Dreams In Nightmares is written and directed by Shatara Michelle Ford. The film offers a new take on the American road movie, following a group of queer friends in their mid-30s navigating love, identity, and belonging. The film stars Denée Benton, Sasha Compère, Charlie Barnett, Mars Storm Rucker, Dezi Bing, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.
Credits
Writer & Director | Shatara Michelle Ford
Producers | Pin-Chun Liu, Naima Abed, Shatara Michelle Ford, Adam Wyatt Tate, Tyler Bagley, Chris Quintos Cathcart, Ana Leocha, Josh Peters, Robina Riccitiello, Ben Stillman
Executive Producers | Lia Buman, Emily George, Emilie Georges, Tim Headington, Jacqueline W. Liu, Liska Ostojic, Yu-Hao Su, and Annie Yang
Cast | Denée Benton, Sasha Compère, Charlie Barnett, Mars Storm Rucker, Dezi Bing, and Jasmin Savoy Brown
Cinematographer | Ludovica Isidori
Production Designer | Eloise Ayala
Costume Designer | Mikhaela Zabalerio
Makeup | Karol Young Moses
Sound Designer | Thomas Ouziel
Editor | Cyndi Trissel
Music by | Lia Ouyang Rusli aka 'OHYUNG'
Run Time | 128 minutes