Janelle Monáe Discusses New Music and Her 'Butterfly Era'

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Janelle Monáe discussed new music and what she described as entering her butterfly era during an appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW with host Jennifer Hudson. The conversation centered on Monáe's current creative direction, with the artist speaking directly to Hudson in front of the studio audience about the shift she sees happening in her work.

The segment kept its focus on Monáe's own account of this period, with Hudson prompting her to elaborate on what the butterfly era means for her upcoming music. Monáe used the appearance to frame the new material as a departure point, giving Hudson's audience a firsthand look at how she characterizes this stage of her career.

The exchange unfolded as a single sit-down conversation rather than branching into other topics, with Monáe detailing her perspective on the new songs and the mindset behind them. Hudson moved the discussion along by asking Monáe to expand on specifics of the transition she described.

The appearance adds to a run of recent studio conversations on Hudson's program, where guests including Kirk Franklin and Hannah Waddingham have sat down with Hudson for similar one-on-one segments in front of her studio audience.

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