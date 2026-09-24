Doozie's Doghouse to Debut on Netflix from DreamWorks Animation

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DreamWorks Animation and Netflix have announced 'Doozie's Doghouse,' a new mixed-media companion series set in the world of 'Gabby's Dollhouse.' The series follows Gabby's dog-loving younger sister, Doozie.

The announcement follows what the release describes as a successful season 14 premiere of 'Gabby's Dollhouse,' in which the series debuted in the top 10 for kids on Netflix. 'Doozie's Doghouse' expands the franchise as an all-new mixed-media companion series to the global hit.

Voiced by Celestina Harris, Doozie is settling into her very own doghouse for adventures with her best pup Puggie Paws and her Doozie Dogs. The companion series brings what the release calls 'unlimited creativity, tail-wagging surprises, woof-tastic unboxings, and imaginative play to a whole new world of fun.'

The 7-episode series, with episodes running 22 minutes each, comes from creators and executive producers Traci Paige Johnson ('Blue's Clues,' 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood') and Jennifer Twomey ('Blue's Clues,' 'Team Umizoomi').

According to the release, 'Gabby's Dollhouse' remains a consistent Netflix favorite, continuing to resonate with audiences around the world. Season 14 debuted on the Netflix Global Top 10 this week, and seasons 1–13 have spent 12 weeks in the Netflix Global Top 10, ranked in the Top 10 across 70 countries, and accumulated more than 670 million views since 2024.

Cast

The voice cast features Celestina Harris as Doozie, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Puggie Paws, Aaliyah Butler as CreamPup, Blake Kennedy as PixiePup, Donovan Patton as Crouton Breadington, Alan Trinca as GamePup, Kimiko Glenn as Seaquin the SeaPup, Darius Marquis Johnson as Swaggy Waggy, Kari Wahlgren as DreamPup, and Arthur Waite as BoxPup.

Event Details

'Doozie's Doghouse' premieres globally on Monday, November 9, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

About Doozie's Doghouse

From the creators of DreamWorks Animation's hit series 'Gabby's Dollhouse,' 'Doozie's Doghouse' is a mixed-media companion series that continues the fun with tail-wagging surprises, woof-tastic unboxings, and imaginative play.

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