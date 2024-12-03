Donna Weng Friedman's Short Film NEVER FADE AWAY Now Streaming on PBS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed pianist Donna Weng Friedman's directorial debut "Never Fade Away" continues to garner international recognition, having won 44 awards from film festivals worldwide. This poignant short film, which Weng Friedman wrote, directed, and produced, tells the moving true story of her father's immigration journey from China to America in the 1940s.

The film's cultural significance has been recognized by its inclusion in the permanent collection of the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island Bob Hope Memorial Library. This honor ensures that "Never Fade Away" will continue to educate and inspire future generations about the immigrant experience that has shaped America.

Audiences can now experience this touching story on PBS Rhode Island's Emmy award-winning series ART Inc., where "Never Fade Away" is currently streaming.

Weng Friedman reflects on the film's journey: "What started out as a love letter to my parents has since turned into an homage to all those who came here before us - the diverse community of people from all backgrounds living in America, a country where dreams can come true"

This poignant statement encapsulates the universal themes of resilience, hope, and the immigrant experience that are central to the film. "Never Fade Away" not only celebrates Weng Friedman's personal family history but also resonates with a broader audience, highlighting the shared journeys of immigrants who have shaped the American narrative.

"Never Fade Away" not only celebrates the immigrant experience but also highlights the healing power of music and dance. The film culminates in a breathtaking pas de deux featuring the history-making dancer Chun Wai Chan and ballerina Xiaoxiao Cao, choreographed by Ariel Grossman.

Weng Friedman's multifaceted career extends beyond filmmaking. Recently selected as one of Musical America's Top 30 Professionals of 2024, she has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to the performing arts. This prestigious accolade, along with her induction into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame in 2023, underscores her significant impact as a pianist, educator, curator, producer, and innovator in the arts.

For more information about "Never Fade Away", please visit here.

