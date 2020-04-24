Documentary News Series AXIOS Returns on April 27

The documentary news series AXIOS returns this month with plans to ramp up production and will now air bi-weekly for the rest of 2020. AXIOS will return MONDAY, APRIL 27 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. The series will continue with an extended commitment by HBO to bring viewers exclusive documentary-style reporting and interviews with top leaders and decision makers from a range of industries including politics, technology, and business.

AXIOS will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners' streaming platforms.

The new episodes will kick-off with interviews featuring New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon. In just the last year, AXIOS on HBO has featured headline generating interviews with Vice President Joe Biden; Uber CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi; Senior Advisor to the President, Jared Kushner; China's Ambassador to the U.S., Cui Tiankai; General Motors CEO, Mary Barra; and many more.



"While the way we report has changed in recent weeks due to the ongoing pandemic, the stories we are telling have only grown in importance and we look forward to bringing even more of them to the forefront in these new episodes on HBO," said Jim VandeHei, Co-Founder and CEO of Axios. "It is more important than ever that we provide viewers access to top leaders and decision makers and help them cut through the noise of the 24-hour news cycle with our Smart Brevity format."

"We have quickly adapted to producing a must-watch documentary news series completely remotely without forsaking the quality or newsworthiness of the stories," said Perri Peltz, who co-directs and produces the series for DCTV. "As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic and head towards the 2020 election, we are confident in our ability to bring our viewers breaking news," she said.

"Against the backdrop of COVID-19, with our partners at Axios and HBO, our first commitment is to telling stories in a way that keeps our teams and subjects safe," said co-producer and director Matt O'Neill. "This has challenged us to create and adapt new ways of producing content that is now more urgent than ever."

AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz & Evan Ryan; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.





