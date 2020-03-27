Disney Channel Shares 'We're All In This Together' Messages

A series of new interstitial messages, from kids' favorite Disney Channel stars, designed to offer reassurance and a sense of community during the present global health crisis premieres FRIDAY, MARCH 27, on Disney Channel and Disney Channel YouTube. The series includes over 35 Disney Channel stars who each filmed their message from their homes and around their neighborhoods, sharing how they stay positive, active and, with the help of parents and family members, navigate through this uncertain time. The series is designed to demonstrate for viewers age 6-14 that they are not alone in this experience, and we are all in this together (#WAITT).

Watch the message below!

The Disney Channel stars include (in alphabetical order) Raphael Alejandro ("BUNK'D"), Suzi Barrett ("Just Roll With It"), Paxton Booth ("Coop & Cami Ask the World"), Issac Ryan Brown ("Raven's Home"), Will Buie Jr. ("BUNK'D"), Kylie Cantrall ("Gabby Duran & the Unsittables"), Coco Christo ("Gabby Duran & the Unsittables"), Meg Donnelly ("American Housewife," "ZOMBIES 2"), Maxwell Acee Donovan ("Gabby Duran & the Unsittables"), Scarlett Estevez ("BUNK'D"), Callan Farris ("Gabby Duran & the Unsittables"), Kaylin Hayman ("Just Roll With It"), Carla Jeffery ("ZOMBIES 2"), Pearce Joza ("ZOMBIES 2"), Sky Katz ("Raven's Home"), Chandler Kinney ("ZOMBIES 2"), Ava Kolker ("Sydney to the Max"), Dakota Lotus ("Coop & Cami Ask the World"), Mallory James Mahoney ("BUNK'D"), Milo Manheim ("ZOMBIES 2"), Ariel Martin ("ZOMBIES 2," "Disney Fam Jam"), Miranda May ("BUNK'D"), Jason Maybaum ("Raven's Home"), Ramon Reed ("Just Roll With It"), Ruth Righi ("Sydney to the Max"), Navia Robinson ("Raven's Home"), Kylie Russell ("ZOMBIES 2"), Olivia Sanabia ("Coop & Cami Ask the World"), Shelby Simmons ("BUNK'D"), Trevor Tordjman ("ZOMBIES 2," "Disney Fam Jam"), Albert Tsai ("Coop & Cami Ask the World"), Ruby Rose Turner ("Coop & Cami Ask the World"), Anneliese van der Pol ("Raven's Home"), Tobie Windham ("Just Roll With It"), along with Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong, Elie Samouhi and Max Torina from the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie "Upside Down Magic."

Disney Channel consulted with media, education and child psychology expert Dr. Arthur Pober Ed.D.to ensure relevant and sensitive messaging to the core Kids 6-14 demographic.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel





Related Articles View More TV Stories