Disney Channel Announces Premiere Date for New Original Movie UPSIDE-DOWN MAGIC

A whimsical summer adventure for kids and families, the Disney Channel Original Movie "Upside-Down Magic," an enchanting twist on a classic story of friendship and self-discovery, is set to premiere on FRIDAY, JULY 31 (8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel. Based on the New York Times bestselling children's book of the same name, this movie stars newcomer Izabela Rose ("Amazing Stories") and Siena Agudong ("No Good Nick") as two best friends, Nory and Reina, as they begin their journey at the Sage Academy for Magical Studies. Vicki Lewis ("Newsradio"), Kyle Howard ("My Boys"), Max Torina ("Raven's Home"), Elie Samouhi ("Bizaardvark") and Alison Fernandez ("Once Upon a Time") also star in this unique fantasy movie. "Upside-Down Magic" will also be available on DisneyNOW beginning Saturday, Aug. 1.

As 13-year-old Nory Boxwood Horace (Rose) and her best friend Reina Carvajal (Agudong) enter the Sage Academy for Magical Studies, Reina's expert ability to harness the power of fire lands her at the top of her class of Flares, but Nory's wonky magic and proclivity for turning into herself into a "Dritten"-a half-kitten, half-dragon-lands her in a class for those with upside-down magic, or UDM, led by the wisecracking groundskeeper and "professor" Budd Skriff (Howard). While stern Headmaster Knightslinger (Lewis) believes the UDM's unconventional powers leave them vulnerable to dangerous and evil "shadow magic," Nory and her fellow classmates set out to prove that upside-down magic beats right-side up.

Joe Nussbaum directed "Upside-Down Magic" and serves as executive producer alongside Suzanne Farwell ("The Holiday," "The Intern") and Susan Cartsonis ("Descendants 3," "What Women Want"). Two-time Art Directors Guild Award-winner Bill Boes ("Sleepy Hollow," "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") serves as production designer, Adam Santelli ("Descendants 3," Disney Channel's "Freaky Friday") serves as director of photography, and Barbara Somerville ("Nikita," "American Gothic") serves as costume designer. With a teleplay by Nick Pustay ("Ramona and Beezus") and Josh Cagan ("Kim Possible"), "Upside-Down Magic" is based on the Scholastic book from bestselling authors Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle and Emily Jenkins.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel

